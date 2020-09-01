City Commissioners say they’re hoping for charges in Saturday’s protest incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple City Commissioners say they want someone to be held accountable for Saturday’s incident in which a man brandished a gun during protests at the Old Capitol; only the State Attorney’s Office has the power to bring charges, and the investigation remains open and active.

City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Dianne Williams-Cox commended the Tallahassee Police Department for their quick action during Saturday’s protest.

“If you look at the video, you see they created a barrier between the crowd and the person with the gun. That’s what they were supposed to do to disarm and deescalate,” said Williams-Cox.

She says she’s hoping for some kind of charges.

“I’m feeling very hopeful that charges will be brought for all involved because we need to send a strong message that that will not be tolerated in our community,” she said.

TPD Chief Lawrence Revell joined WCTV’s Good Morning Show in-studio for a live interview on Tuesday; he discussed the importance of obtaining a permit before a protest.

“Everybody has the ability and the right to protest, and we clearly support that. The permitting process allows us to make sure that the protesters and the community stay safe,” said Chief Revell.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow says he was also disturbed by Saturday’s incident; he met with Chief Revell and City Manager Reese Goad on Monday night about the status of the investigation and says he was pleased with their responses.

“We don’t know everything that happened; the videos that were released weren’t clear, didn’t paint a whole picture. So we just want to make sure that a proper investigation is being done, and it seems to be that’s what’s happening now, so we’re happy to see it,” said Matlow.

In an e-mail from State Attorney Jack Campbell obtained in a public records request by WCTV, he wrote to TPD and the City that Saturday night’s evidence alone was not enough to charge the man with the gun.

Campbell confirmed to WCTV on Monday that the investigation remains open.

Commissioners are calling for anyone with information to come forward.

“We just need to make sure any time there’s an incident, we want the public to feel that they can reach out to TPD, they can reach out to the City if they have information,” said Matlow.

