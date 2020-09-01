Advertisement

City Commissioners say they’re hoping for charges in Saturday’s protest incident

By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple City Commissioners say they want someone to be held accountable for Saturday’s incident in which a man brandished a gun during protests at the Old Capitol; only the State Attorney’s Office has the power to bring charges, and the investigation remains open and active.

City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Dianne Williams-Cox commended the Tallahassee Police Department for their quick action during Saturday’s protest.

“If you look at the video, you see they created a barrier between the crowd and the person with the gun. That’s what they were supposed to do to disarm and deescalate,” said Williams-Cox.

She says she’s hoping for some kind of charges.

“I’m feeling very hopeful that charges will be brought for all involved because we need to send a strong message that that will not be tolerated in our community,” she said.

TPD Chief Lawrence Revell joined WCTV’s Good Morning Show in-studio for a live interview on Tuesday; he discussed the importance of obtaining a permit before a protest.

“Everybody has the ability and the right to protest, and we clearly support that. The permitting process allows us to make sure that the protesters and the community stay safe,” said Chief Revell.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow says he was also disturbed by Saturday’s incident; he met with Chief Revell and City Manager Reese Goad on Monday night about the status of the investigation and says he was pleased with their responses.

“We don’t know everything that happened; the videos that were released weren’t clear, didn’t paint a whole picture. So we just want to make sure that a proper investigation is being done, and it seems to be that’s what’s happening now, so we’re happy to see it,” said Matlow.

In an e-mail from State Attorney Jack Campbell obtained in a public records request by WCTV, he wrote to TPD and the City that Saturday night’s evidence alone was not enough to charge the man with the gun.

Campbell confirmed to WCTV on Monday that the investigation remains open.

Commissioners are calling for anyone with information to come forward.

“We just need to make sure any time there’s an incident, we want the public to feel that they can reach out to TPD, they can reach out to the City if they have information,” said Matlow.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ecuadorian husband and wife officially become world’s oldest married couple

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sophie Lewis
With a combined 214 years and 358 days, Guinness World Records awarded them the certification of the oldest married couple in the world in August.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: September 1, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, September 1.

News

COVID-19 Movie Safety Guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's 11 p.m. weekend show.

News

Family who was shot at returning moving truck files suit against company, shopping plaza

Updated: 1 hours ago
The victims of that incident are now filing a lawsuit against the rental truck company and the owners of the property where it’s located.

Latest News

News

City Commissioners say they’re hoping for charges in Saturday’s protest incident

Updated: 1 hours ago
Multiple City Commissioners say they want someone to be held accountable for Saturday’s incident in which a man brandished a gun during protests at the Old Capitol.

News

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: September 1, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, September 1.

Weather

Tropical Storm Omar develops in the Atlantic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Tropical Storm Omar is expected to stay out at sea, but it's already breaking records with respect to the named storm count so far this hurricane season.

News

Family who was shot at returning moving truck files suit against company, shopping plaza

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
A Leon County couple is facing charges after, police say, they shot at a family trying to return a U-Haul truck last week.

Breaking News

Leon County institutes curfew at request of law enforcement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Leon County says they are, at the request of law enforcement, instituting a curfew, effective from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Wednesday, September 2 and running until the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Seminoles

Tallahassee Police investigating after four shot at apartment Monday evening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a shooting in the 2600 block of Old Bainbridge Road where four victims were shot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.