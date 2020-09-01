Advertisement

Ecuadorian husband and wife officially become world’s oldest married couple

Married couple Julio Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Quinteros, 104, both retired teachers, pose for a photo at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. The couple is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the oldest married couple in the world, because of their combined ages. They have been married for 79 years. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Married couple Julio Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Quinteros, 104, both retired teachers, pose for a photo at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. The couple is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the oldest married couple in the world, because of their combined ages. They have been married for 79 years. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)(Dolores Ochoa | AP)
By Sophie Lewis
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It started as a secret — when Julio Cesar Mora Tapia was 31 years old, he quietly married 25-year-old Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros Reyes, despite the disapproval of both of their families. Now, 79 years later, they have officially become the world’s oldest married couple.

Now 110 and 104 years old, respectively, Tapia and Quinteros are both in good health. With a combined 214 years and 358 days, Guinness World Records awarded them the certification of the oldest married couple in the world in August.

Tapia was born on March 10, 1910, and Quinteros was born on October 16, 1915. They met on vacation, because her sister was married to his cousin, and were friends first before entering into a relationship and getting married seven years later.

She said she fell in love with his loving and youthful spirit and beautiful poetry and he said he fell in love with her beauty, long conversations, big heart and firm character.

The couple got married on February 7, 1941, surrounded by their godparents and closest friends, in a ceremony at the oldest church in Quito, Ecuador, La Iglesia de El Belén. Their relatives did not get along in the beginning, but over the years, the couple has been able to bring the families together.

“The love and maturity that we had as a couple from the beginning of the marriage allowed us to know each other and grow emotionally to define our future,” the couple said in a statement. “It was not easy because our relatives did not have a good relationship, but with time and patience we were able to unite them and we became an example and the best reference for the younger generations.”

Both Tapia and Quinteros are retired teachers. They live in Quito and say they cannot wait to see family and loved ones after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The couple has a large family — four surviving children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Their oldest son died at the age of 58.

They are incredibly proud that all five of their children earned college degrees, believing it is one of the greatest achievements and best legacies they could leave. “Family unity under the rules of love, mutual respect, honest work, and proper education based on family values are the keys to healthy coexistence,” the couple said.

“The secret formula = love + maturity + mutual respect,” the couple added.

One of their daughters, Aura Cecilia, said the family likes to go to the movies and the theater together, harvest plants and share food with family and friends over large dinners. But during the pandemic, it has been difficult to stay connected.

They said they are eagerly awaiting their reunion with their family.

“It is true that at this time it is difficult because we are overwhelmed by the pandemic that affects the world and we still do not have a solution,” they said. “However, the first step for us to follow the rules with respect and love the life.”

For more on this story, click here.

Copyright 2020 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: September 1, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, September 1.

News

COVID-19 Movie Safety Guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's 11 p.m. weekend show.

News

City Commissioners say they’re hoping for charges in Saturday’s protest incident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Multiple City Commissioners say they want someone to be held accountable for Saturday’s incident in which a man brandished a gun during protests at the Old Capitol

News

Family who was shot at returning moving truck files suit against company, shopping plaza

Updated: 1 hours ago
The victims of that incident are now filing a lawsuit against the rental truck company and the owners of the property where it’s located.

Latest News

News

City Commissioners say they’re hoping for charges in Saturday’s protest incident

Updated: 1 hours ago
Multiple City Commissioners say they want someone to be held accountable for Saturday’s incident in which a man brandished a gun during protests at the Old Capitol.

News

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: September 1, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, September 1.

Weather

Tropical Storm Omar develops in the Atlantic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Tropical Storm Omar is expected to stay out at sea, but it's already breaking records with respect to the named storm count so far this hurricane season.

News

Family who was shot at returning moving truck files suit against company, shopping plaza

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
A Leon County couple is facing charges after, police say, they shot at a family trying to return a U-Haul truck last week.

Breaking News

Leon County institutes curfew at request of law enforcement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Leon County says they are, at the request of law enforcement, instituting a curfew, effective from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Wednesday, September 2 and running until the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Seminoles

Tallahassee Police investigating after four shot at apartment Monday evening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a shooting in the 2600 block of Old Bainbridge Road where four victims were shot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.