Family who was shot at returning moving truck files suit against company, shopping plaza

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County couple is facing charges after, police say, they shot at a family trying to return a U-Haul truck last week.

The victims of that incident are now filing a lawsuit against the rental truck company and the owners of the property where it’s located.

The incident occurred last Thursday; according to police documents, an officer was at the scene at the time and heard gunshots. When the officer went to check what was happening, they saw Beverly and Wallace Fountain leaving with guns in hand.

The Fountains, who own the plaza, were both charged with three counts of aggravated assault, but the victims say that’s not enough.

“This nation has made it clear that black lives are in danger. An entire race of people are in a state of confusion and disbelief, as I am,” said Kendrick Clemons, who is one of two people suing Fountain Plaza and U-Haul.

Joining him is Charles McMillon Jr. Both are demanding justice.

After dropping off the keys to their rental truck, the two found themselves under fire.

“Mr. McMillon grabbed his minor child, Mr. Clemons ducked even deeper into the vehicle, and they hit the gas,” said attorney Charles Gee.

Police documents say the Fountains told officers on the scene they thought the men were stealing gas and they were trying to startle them.

“That doesn’t give anyone the right to become judge, jury and executioner all in one swoop when you see a black pick up truck,” Gee said.

McMillon was there with his 10-year-old son. He says seeing him so scared was traumatic. Now, he has questions that still can’t be answered.

“He said, ’Dad, why did they think you were stealing gas? We don’t have to steal gas.’ And I told him, ’I don’t know.’”

WCTV has reached out to a number listed on the Fountain Plaza property and to U-Haul representatives, who say they do not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

