Florida ends relationship with Quest Diagnostics after slow test turnaround

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health and Division of Emergency Management has ended its relationship with Quest Diagnostics after the lab failed to return COVID-19 test results in a timely manner.

“Quest’s failure to report nearly 75,000 results dating back to April means most of the data in today’s upload – while it will have historical significance – will have little impact on the status of the pandemic today,” the press release said.

The release also says Quest failed to follow Florida law when it failed to report test results quickly. Quest says all people who tested positive were notified of their results.

FDOH says the dump of test results is unacceptable, since it causes a date issue and doesn’t impact the health of people or the spread of COVID-19 in Florida.

Quest Dianostics is a large, nationwide lab that provides testing at private sites, as well as performing limited testing through the state.

“The law requires all COVID-19 results to be reported to DOH in a timely manner,” Gov. DeSantis said. “To drop this much unusable and stale data is irresponsible. I believe that Quest has abdicated their ability to perform a testing function in Florida that the people can be confident in. As such I am directing all executive agencies to sever their COVID-19 testing relationships with Quest effective immediately.”

Without the backlog of Quest results, the positivity rate for the 3,773 new cases on August 31 is 5.9%. With the Quest results, those numbers change to 7,643 and 6.8%, respectively.

