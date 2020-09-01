Free COVID-19 testing available in Jefferson and Madison counties Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Jefferson and Madison counties say they are conducting free COVID-19 testing throughout September. As part of that initiative, the county health departments are offering free testing at two sites on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Jefferson County residents can get tested at the RJ Bailer Library in Monticello at 375 S. Water Street. The walk-up testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday. In Madison County, the walk-up testing site at Haffye Hates Park at US 90 and Pitt Street in Greenville will be open from 2 to 5 p.m.

The health departments say their goal is to test 2% of the population each month. No signs or symptoms of coronavirus are needed to be tested, and no appointment is required either. Test results will be returned in two to three days, according to the press release.

