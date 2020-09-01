Advertisement

FSU announces kickoff times, TV schedule for games against Georgia Tech, Notre Dame

Detail shot of a white Florida State football jersey. (Photo: Ryan Kelly - WCTV Sports)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has announced kickoff times and television details for two of their games this season; the season opener against Georgia Tech and the October 10 matchup with Notre Dame.

FSU’s season opener, set for September 12, will begin at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Noles’ trip to South Bend will be broadcast on NBC and is set for a 7:30 p.m. kick.

