FSU announces kickoff times, TV schedule for games against Georgia Tech, Notre Dame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has announced kickoff times and television details for two of their games this season; the season opener against Georgia Tech and the October 10 matchup with Notre Dame.

FSU’s season opener, set for September 12, will begin at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Noles’ trip to South Bend will be broadcast on NBC and is set for a 7:30 p.m. kick.

