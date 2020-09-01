Advertisement

Georgia jail guard charged for taking contraband to inmates

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - A southwest Georgia jail guard faces felony charges of providing inmates with contraband marijuana and tobacco after a sheriff’s deputy became suspicious of the guard’s behavior.

The Moultrie Observer reports 27-year-old Jamie Devante Hill was arrested last week on five charges including furnishing contraband to inmates, violating his oath, criminal attempt and two counts of possessing a gun or knife while trying to commit crimes.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Investigator Channing McDowell said he saw Hill parked behind a volunteer fire station in an area authorities knew was used to hide contraband for inmates.

McDowell said Hill told him he had stopped to urinate. But McDowell searched the area and found a package “about half the size of a basketball” that contained 14 packs of tobacco, five balls of marijuana totaling 2.5 ounces, plus electrical tape and baggies. Hill later admitted he had come to pick up the package, saying the items would have been passed out among his fellow workers the next day.

The sheriff’s office says it’s still investigating what other jail employees might have been involved.

