Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency extended through Oct. 10

By Angelina Velasquez
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The state of Georgia will remain under a Public Health State of Emergency through October 10 after being extended by the governor Monday afternoon.

Governor Brian Kemp’s Executive Order allows for “enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing, and healthcare capacity.”

The order was last renewed on July 31. Since the local onset of the pandemic in March, Georgia has been under a Public Health State of Emergency.

Social distancing, limited gatherings and required sheltering in place orders for those considered ‘at risk’ of contracting the novel coronavirus also remains in place. Much of those safety guidelines are detailed in Executive Order ‘Empowering a Healthy Georgia.’

The order also gives law enforcement the authority to mandate the closure of any businesses and establishments not in compliance with the order. The order expires on October 10.

Read the full order below or by clicking here.

