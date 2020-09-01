Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis issues limited extension of mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief until October

State leaders have extended mortgage foreclosure and evictions relief to Floridians until September 1, 2020.
State leaders have extended mortgage foreclosure and evictions relief to Floridians until September 1, 2020.(AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an Executive Order which provides a “limited, one-month extension” to a previous Executive Order, 20-180, which extended the state’s moratorium on mortgage foreclosures and evictions relief.

The new Executive Order is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on October 1.

According to the new Executive Order, 20-211, changes that remain in effect include:

  • A property owner may initiate a mortgage foreclosure or eviction process in any situation allowed under existing Florida statutes. The Executive Order only halts the final action of certain foreclosures and evictions.
  • The protections of halting final action for certain foreclosures and evictions are only for persons affected by the COVID-19 emergency. The Executive Order does not cover tenants whose lease expires or when non-payment occurs due to reasons other than the COVID-19 emergency.
  • The Executive Order applies only to residential tenants, not to commercial evictions.

To see the full Executive Order, see below or click here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee couple arrested after firing guns at family returning trailer

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
A Tallahassee couple has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a family trying to return a U-Haul truck, according to Tallahassee Police.

News

TCC set to send greeting cards to senior citizens

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Christen Hyde
The TCC Office of Student Life is collecting written letters, greeting cards and even poems to give senior citizens at Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tallahassee.

News

Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency extended through Oct. 10

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angelina Velasquez
The state of Georgia will remain under a Public Health State of Emergency through October 10 after being extended by the governor Monday afternoon.

News

‘We’re like a family’: Brooks Co. High School available for support after student’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Niah Humphrey
“Our football coaching staff has already contacted the players over the weekend as they’re coping with the loss of their teammate,” Brian Law, Brooks County High School counselor, said.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorological fall starts Tuesday, but what does that mean?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about the differences between meteorological fall and astronomical fall, as well as the change of September temperatures over time in Tallahassee.

News

FDA says outside pressure won’t influence COVID-19 vaccine approval

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Lapook
The FDA Commissioner says, depending on data, it's possible a vaccine could be available by Election Day and before a Phase III trial is completely finished.

News

Fort Braden students return to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
It had been 171 days since Fort Braden heard hallway chatter or classroom lessons.

News

Fort Braden students return to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday at Fort Braden, teachers and students were excited to return to the books.

News

Sabal Plam Elementary students return to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Hudak
Students learning from home at Sabal Palm Elementary dealt with a major equipment glitch on the first day of the semester.

News

Sabal Plam Elementary students return to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
At Sabal Palm Elementary School, students lined up before the first bell to get temperature checks, causing some congestion on the way into school.