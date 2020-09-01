Gov. DeSantis issues limited extension of mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief until October

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an Executive Order which provides a “limited, one-month extension” to a previous Executive Order, 20-180, which extended the state’s moratorium on mortgage foreclosures and evictions relief.

The new Executive Order is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on October 1.

According to the new Executive Order, 20-211, changes that remain in effect include:

A property owner may initiate a mortgage foreclosure or eviction process in any situation allowed under existing Florida statutes. The Executive Order only halts the final action of certain foreclosures and evictions.

The protections of halting final action for certain foreclosures and evictions are only for persons affected by the COVID-19 emergency. The Executive Order does not cover tenants whose lease expires or when non-payment occurs due to reasons other than the COVID-19 emergency.

The Executive Order applies only to residential tenants, not to commercial evictions.

To see the full Executive Order, see below or click here.

