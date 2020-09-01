Gov. DeSantis issues limited extension of mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief until October
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an Executive Order which provides a “limited, one-month extension” to a previous Executive Order, 20-180, which extended the state’s moratorium on mortgage foreclosures and evictions relief.
The new Executive Order is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on October 1.
According to the new Executive Order, 20-211, changes that remain in effect include:
- A property owner may initiate a mortgage foreclosure or eviction process in any situation allowed under existing Florida statutes. The Executive Order only halts the final action of certain foreclosures and evictions.
- The protections of halting final action for certain foreclosures and evictions are only for persons affected by the COVID-19 emergency. The Executive Order does not cover tenants whose lease expires or when non-payment occurs due to reasons other than the COVID-19 emergency.
- The Executive Order applies only to residential tenants, not to commercial evictions.
To see the full Executive Order, see below or click here.
EO 20-211 by WCTV Digital Team on Scribd
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.