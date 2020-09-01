James Blackman named FSU’s starting quarterback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - James Blackman will open the 2020 season as Florida State’s starting quarterback.

The rising redshirt junior from South Bay, Fla. reclaimed the starting role under new coach Mike Norvell and will start his 24th game as a Seminole on Sept. 12 vs. Georgia Tech. Norvell announced the news on Tuesday afternoon.

“James is having an extraordinary camp, really pleased with the growth and development I’ve seen for him in all aspects on the field,” Norvell said. “Doing a really good job taking care of the football, obviously managing the offense, his talent I believe he has all the skills and traits of what’s necessary to be a very successful quarterback. Off the field, the amount of time he puts into studying, obviously learning another system that he’s had to work through in his career. But I think he’s truly trying to be that example, not only for himself being the best version of what he expects, but also getting them for this football team in all regards.”

Norvell opened up the position for competition upon his arrival, bringing in freshmen Tate Rodemaker and Chubba Purdy to vie for reps with Blackman and redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis. Blackman began preseason camp atop the depth chart and held on to the top spot through the duration of the preseason.

Now he’s officially QB1 as FSU exits camp and directs its attention to the 2020 campaign.

Blackman enters the year tied for 10th in program history in touchdown passes (41), 12th in completions (390), passing yards (5,079) and total offense (5,062).

Despite the production, Blackman’s time at FSU has been shaky. He was forced into action as a true freshman following a season-ending injury to Deondre Francois, taking his lumps earlier than expected while coach Jimbo Fisher had one foot out the door to Texas A&M. Blackman showed improvement by the end of the season, but Willie Taggart opted to build his offense around Francois in 2018.

Blackman became the starter under Taggart in 2019 after Francois was dismissed for off-field issues. He dealt with a knee injury and was yo-yo’d as a starter and reserve along with Alex Hornibrook by the middle of the year. Blackman, however, ended the season as the starter following Taggart was fired.

Leading into this season, Blackman has been one of the most pressured quarterbacks in the country and has played under three head coaches (if you count interim Odell Haggins for six games) five different play-callers. This instability has not helped a player who has admitted that he’s let his emotions get the best of him at times, leading to some sideline meltdowns last year.

Norvell could bring some much-needed stability. His success at Memphis -- the Tigers produced a 3,000-yard passer in all four seasons under Norvell -- in building offenses around his signal callers should help, as could his attention to detail in helping Blackman clean up his footwork.

The coach recently noted Blackman’s growth in the preseason, stating that he was showing increased command of the offense while the quarterback has returned the praise.

“It’s just been a great learning experience,” Blackman said. “I’m falling in love with it because you can feel yourself gaining more knowledge as the days go on.”

Norvell added that the three other quarterbacks on FSU’s roster will continue to push Blackman through the season and said they will get opportunities to see the field as well.

“I’m excited about what the season is going to hold, I’m excited about the continued competition that we’ll have at that position,” Norvell added. “Jordan, Tate, obviously Chubba when he returns. These guys are very talented, I would not be shocked to see if other guys at that position get opportunities to help impact this football team. And to help put us in a great situation to be successful. But James I think has done an extraordinary job, really proud of the young man and all the things that he’s done for him to earn this job.”

