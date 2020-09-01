Advertisement

Leon County institutes curfew at request of law enforcement

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County says they are, at the request of law enforcement, instituting a curfew, effective from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Wednesday, September 2 and running until the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

“Due in part to recent violence during protests and demonstrations in Leon County, and out of an abundance of caution, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil requested the countywide curfew in an effort to prevent further violence and unrest,” the county said in a press release. “With the request of the curfew, Sheriff McNeil intends to maintain an individual’s rights to peaceful and lawful protest while ensuring the protection of everyone’s safety and help first responders maintain peace.”

The county says during the curfew, residents should remain home but people may go to and from work, seek healthcare or emergency veterinary care or walk a pet on their premises.

“While we respect the right of individuals to peacefully protest, our first obligation remains ensuring the safety of our community,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Bryan Desloge.

The curfew comes in the wake of several violent shootings across Leon County, including the shooting of four on Old Bainbridge Monday night, the pulling of a gun on a protestor at the Old Capitol over the weekend, the shooting of three on Joe Louis Street on August 28 and the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man on Ox Bow Circle.

To read the full proclamation from the county, see below or click here.

