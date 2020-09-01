Long term care facility visits allowed again in Florida, with guidelines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After 175 days, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he will sign an executive order lifting restrictions on long-term care facility visits. The governor made the announcement during a roundtable discussion at ElderSource in Jacksonville.

“You gotta figure out a way to continue serving the purpose of protecting people from COVID, but not shutting off all avenues of life beyond the virus,” DeSantis said. “I think we’re showing that we can do that here.”

DeSantis and the Florida Long-Term Care Task Force laid out guidelines for the visitors to these facilities to limit the spread of COVID-19.

First, no facility can have visitors until 14 days have passed without the onset of a new positive coronavirus case in a resident or staff member. Visitors to long-term care facilities must wear PPE and pass through a screening, which includes a temperature check and a symptom questionnaire. Additionally, visitors will be asked about whether they’ve been in a large crowd or traveled recently.

Long-term care facility residents can designate five people as visitors, and only two are allowed to visit at a time. Although minors are not allowed to visit the facilities at this time, DeSantis did say he supports expanding the visitation guidelines down the line.

All visits are by an appointment-only basis under this executive order.

The task force made an important distinction about visitation. General visitors, who are designated by the residents, must stay socially distant when they see their loved one; however, essential care givers are allowed to touch residents. Essential care givers are health care workers who help residents in their daily lives, like with bathing, dressing, eating and more.

Under the executive order, essential care givers and compassionate care visitors are the lone exception to the 14-day rule when it comes to allowing visitors in a long-term care facility. The task force says compassionate care visitors provide emotional support during tough times for residents, especially at the end of their life or during a difficult transition.

COVID-19 testing is not required before visiting a long-term care facility.

DeSantis says he will officially sign the executive order to allow visits at long-term care facilities around 5 p.m.

The task force indicated that it will continue to meet and may update the visitation guidelines to open it up even further.

You can watch the full roundtable discussion, which was broadcast live on WCTV’s Facebook page, below.

