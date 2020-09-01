Meteorological fall starts Tuesday, but what does that mean?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fall is coming! Get those coats ready, and the pumpkin-flavored thing-a-ma-jigs because fall starts on Tuesday. But before the hate mail arrives in this meteorologist’s inbox with attempted corrections, there are actually two types of fall.

The first is the one most are familiar with: Astronomical fall. The autumnal equinox is when the sun’s direct rays are over the equator thanks to the tilt of the earth as we orbit the sun. Sorry, flat earthers.* The autumnal equinox happens on or around Sept. 22 every year.

The next and final fall is the one most aren’t familiar with. Meteorological fall begins on Sept. 1 every year and ends on Nov. 30. This exists because meteorological seasons are a more realistic representation of weather conditions than the astronomical ones.

“Meteorologists and climatologists break the seasons down into groupings of three months based on the annual temperature cycle as well as our calendar,” according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

There are variables that don’t allow for the use of astronomical seasons to be practical.

“Because Earth actually travels around the sun in 365.24 days, an extra day is needed every fourth year, creating what we know as Leap Year,” according to NOAA. “This also causes the exact date of the solstices and equinoxes to vary. Additionally, the elliptical shape of Earth’s orbit around the sun causes the lengths of the astronomical seasons to vary between 89 and 93 days.”

Because of the variations, this makes the use of astronomical seasons to be cumbersome and difficult to consistently compare seasons accurately.

For Tallahassee, the changes in the average daily temperature are noticed - especially after the first day of meteorological fall.

The graph shows the daily average temperature (based on the 1981 to 2010 average) in Tallahassee, Fla. The first days of meteorological spring, summer, fall and winter are indicated. (Charles Roop / WCTV)

But, since 1940, Tallahassee’s average temperature for the month of September has increased. This increase is in line with the rest of the globe as carbon continues to be released into the atmosphere through human activities.

The graph shows the average temperatures for previous Septembers dating back to 1940. The red line shows is a regression line, showing the increase in temperatures over time. (Charles Roop / WCTV, Background image by MGN)

With the increase of global temperatures, summer has been starting earlier and ending later, putting a squeeze on the winter season.

It may be a little longer before one may be able to get out those coats and those warm pumpkin-flavored drinks. Then again, the temperatures outside will help keep it warm.

*not sorry

