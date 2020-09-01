Advertisement

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: September 1, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We have a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening, mainly in the Big Bend. Rain chances will run through the evening and will drop, starting Wednesday, as high pressure aloft builds into the region.

Highs will still be in the lower-to-mid-90s through the weekend as rain chances will be between 20%-40%.

Rain chances will increase to near 60% starting Sunday and run through Tuesday, with highs in the lower-s.

We continue to watch Tropical Storm Nana and a tropical depression off the Carolina Coast. Both of these systems aren’t expected to impact the Big Bend or South Georgia.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tropical Storm Omar develops in the Atlantic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Tropical Storm Omar is expected to stay out at sea, but it's already breaking records with respect to the named storm count so far this hurricane season.

Weather

Tropical Storm Nana develops in the Caribbean Sea

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Tropical Storm Nana developed south of Jamaica around noon Tuesday as it aimed for Central America.

Forecast

Rob's Forecast: Sept. 1, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's Daybreak show.

Forecast

Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: September 1, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Latest News

Weather

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: September 1, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Weather

Meteorological fall starts Tuesday, but what does that mean?

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about the differences between meteorological fall and astronomical fall, as well as the change of September temperatures over time in Tallahassee.

Weather

Meteorological fall starts Tuesday, but what is it?

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about the differences between meteorological fall and astronomical fall, as well as the change of September temperatures over time in Tallahassee.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: August 31, 2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, August 31.

Forecast

Rob’s Monday Morning Forecast: August 31, 2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020.

News

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: August 31, 2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020.