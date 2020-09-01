Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: September 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We have a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening, mainly in the Big Bend. Rain chances will run through the evening and will drop, starting Wednesday, as high pressure aloft builds into the region.

Highs will still be in the lower-to-mid-90s through the weekend as rain chances will be between 20%-40%.

Rain chances will increase to near 60% starting Sunday and run through Tuesday, with highs in the lower-s.

We continue to watch Tropical Storm Nana and a tropical depression off the Carolina Coast. Both of these systems aren’t expected to impact the Big Bend or South Georgia.

