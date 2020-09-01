Ox Bow Circle homicide suspect arrested in Missouri

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a deadly home invasion on Ox Bow Circle has been arrested.

According to deputies, the US Marshal’s Service Task Force found and arrested Yuri Harris, 24, in Independence, Missouri, on Monday. Harris had outstanding murder warrants for his arrest in connection to Friday’s homicide in which a 25-year-old victim was shot and killed during a home invasion in the 7400 block of Ox Bow Circle.

The sheriff’s office says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement examined evidence collected on scene by detectives, leading to arrest warrants for Harris. The investigation is still open and active, deputies say.

“LCSO recognizes the work of violent crimes detectives, FDLE Crime Lab, and the US Marshals Service Task Force in this investigation,” the press release said. “Their collaborative efforts were instrumental in the arrest of Harris.”

Harris is currently incarcerated in Missouri awaiting extradition back to Leon County, the press release said. Harris faces homicide, robbery, burglary with person battered and possession of a weapon by a felon charges, according to LCSO.

UPDATE: Suspect in Fatal Home Invasion ARRESTED in Missouri pic.twitter.com/Xulpk7k2Bw — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) September 1, 2020

