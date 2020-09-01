Pedestrian killed in crash at Crawfordville Highway and Wilson Green Boulevard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a crash at the intersection of Crawfordville Highway and Wilson Green Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Robert Keahey, 54, was the pedestrian who died, TPD says.

According to police, the pedestrian ran into the road and into the path of a vehicle traveling south on Crawfordville Highway as it approached the intersection. TPD says the driver was unable to avoid the crash, hitting the pedestrian and killing him.

TPD’s traffic homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200. Tipsters can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

