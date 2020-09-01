Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in crash at Crawfordville Highway and Wilson Green Boulevard

(AP Images)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a crash at the intersection of Crawfordville Highway and Wilson Green Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Robert Keahey, 54, was the pedestrian who died, TPD says.

According to police, the pedestrian ran into the road and into the path of a vehicle traveling south on Crawfordville Highway as it approached the intersection. TPD says the driver was unable to avoid the crash, hitting the pedestrian and killing him.

TPD’s traffic homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200. Tipsters can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge orders Georgia to extend deadline for absentee ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross ordered that absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day and arrive at county election offices by 7 p.m. three business days later be counted.

Crime

Georgia jail guard charged for taking contraband to inmates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Moultrie Observer reports 27-year-old Jamie Devante Hill was arrested last week on five charges including furnishing contraband to inmates, violating his oath, criminal attempt and two counts of possessing a gun or knife while trying to commit crimes.

News

TCC set to send greeting cards to senior citizens

Updated: 1 hours ago
As a part of Tallahassee Community College’s week of service, students at TCC are doing their part to spread a little joy in the community.

Arrests

Ox Bow Circle homicide suspect arrested in Missouri

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
According to deputies, the US Marshal’s Service Task Force found and arrested Yuri Harris, 24, in Independence, Missouri.

Latest News

Arrests

Ox Bow Circle homicide suspect arrested in Missouri

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
According to deputies, the US Marshal’s Service Task Force found and arrested Yuri Harris, 24, in Independence, Missouri.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: September 1, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from September 1, 2020.

News

Morning Conversation: Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tallahassee Chief of Police Lawrence Revell joined WCTV's Michael Hudak on set for a morning conversation.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? September 1, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: September 1, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.