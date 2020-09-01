Advertisement

Tallahassee couple arrested after firing guns at family returning trailer

A Tallahassee couple has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a family trying to return a U-Haul truck, according to Tallahassee Police.
A Tallahassee couple has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a family trying to return a U-Haul truck, according to Tallahassee Police.(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee couple has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a family trying to return a U-Haul truck, according to Tallahassee Police.

TPD say Wallace and Beverly Fountain are each facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

According to police records, an officer watched a truck and a trailer follow each other into a U-Haul drop-off location before hearing “a loud noise,” which the officer says he suspected was gunfire.

Officials say after hearing the suspected gunfire, the officer saw the truck leave the scene at a high-rate of speed.

TPD says the officer came around a curve and saw a male and female, later identified as Wallace and Beverly, walking towards the truck as it was attempting to leave the scene with guns in their hands.

Officials say the officer directed the couple to put their weapons down and they eventually complied before being detained.

Authorities say the couple told them that they were aware that the owner of the U-Haul company had been complaining about people stealing gas and they thought the people in the truck were there to steal gas.

The Fountains also told officials that they did not shoot to harm, but rather startle the people in the truck.

Officials say they spoke with the driver of both the U-Haul and the truck, who said they were there to drop off the trailer when they were approached by the Fountains.

TPD says an examination of the trailer and scene showed that there were no signs the trailer had been tampered with.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TCC set to send greeting cards to senior citizens

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Christen Hyde
The TCC Office of Student Life is collecting written letters, greeting cards and even poems to give senior citizens at Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tallahassee.

News

Gov. DeSantis issues limited extension of mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief until October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an Executive Order which provides a “limited, one-month extension” to a previous Executive Order, 20-180, which extended the state’s moratorium on mortgage foreclosures and evictions relief.

News

Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency extended through Oct. 10

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angelina Velasquez
The state of Georgia will remain under a Public Health State of Emergency through October 10 after being extended by the governor Monday afternoon.

News

‘We’re like a family’: Brooks Co. High School available for support after student’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Niah Humphrey
“Our football coaching staff has already contacted the players over the weekend as they’re coping with the loss of their teammate,” Brian Law, Brooks County High School counselor, said.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorological fall starts Tuesday, but what does that mean?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about the differences between meteorological fall and astronomical fall, as well as the change of September temperatures over time in Tallahassee.

News

FDA says outside pressure won’t influence COVID-19 vaccine approval

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Lapook
The FDA Commissioner says, depending on data, it's possible a vaccine could be available by Election Day and before a Phase III trial is completely finished.

News

Fort Braden students return to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
It had been 171 days since Fort Braden heard hallway chatter or classroom lessons.

News

Fort Braden students return to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday at Fort Braden, teachers and students were excited to return to the books.

News

Sabal Plam Elementary students return to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Hudak
Students learning from home at Sabal Palm Elementary dealt with a major equipment glitch on the first day of the semester.

News

Sabal Plam Elementary students return to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
At Sabal Palm Elementary School, students lined up before the first bell to get temperature checks, causing some congestion on the way into school.