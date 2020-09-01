Tallahassee couple arrested after firing guns at family returning trailer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee couple has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a family trying to return a U-Haul truck, according to Tallahassee Police.

TPD say Wallace and Beverly Fountain are each facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

According to police records, an officer watched a truck and a trailer follow each other into a U-Haul drop-off location before hearing “a loud noise,” which the officer says he suspected was gunfire.

Officials say after hearing the suspected gunfire, the officer saw the truck leave the scene at a high-rate of speed.

TPD says the officer came around a curve and saw a male and female, later identified as Wallace and Beverly, walking towards the truck as it was attempting to leave the scene with guns in their hands.

Officials say the officer directed the couple to put their weapons down and they eventually complied before being detained.

Authorities say the couple told them that they were aware that the owner of the U-Haul company had been complaining about people stealing gas and they thought the people in the truck were there to steal gas.

The Fountains also told officials that they did not shoot to harm, but rather startle the people in the truck.

Officials say they spoke with the driver of both the U-Haul and the truck, who said they were there to drop off the trailer when they were approached by the Fountains.

TPD says an examination of the trailer and scene showed that there were no signs the trailer had been tampered with.

