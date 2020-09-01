Tallahassee Police investigating after four shot at apartment Monday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a shooting in the 2600 block of Old Bainbridge Road where four victims were shot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD says they were called to the scene around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in response to a report of gunfire and several people being shot.

Authorities say arriving officers found four male victims, aged 13, 17, 24 and 25, and all were provided medical attention.

Officials say two other apartments in the same building were damaged by gunfire.

TPD says no one has been taken into custody at this time.

Investigators with TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

