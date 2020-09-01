Advertisement

Tallahassee Police on scene of incident on Lake Bradford Road and Kissimmee Street

The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an incident on Lake Bradford Road and Kissimmee Street.
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an incident on Lake Bradford Road and Kissimmee Street.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an incident on Lake Bradford Road and Kissimmee Street.

A large TPD presence is at the scene, including forensics, and is tapped off. Traffic is flowing in both directions.

TPD have not confirmed what happened at the scene, but several WCTV viewers have called saying a shooting happened. We are still working to confirm.

This is a developing story.

