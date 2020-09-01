TCC set to send greeting cards to senior citizens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As a part of Tallahassee Community College’s week of service, students at TCC are doing their part to spread a little joy in the community.

The Office of Student Life is collecting written letters, greeting cards and even poems to give senior citizens at Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tallahassee.

Many assistant living facilities have not allowed visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating students wanting to brighten up the seniors’ day and let them know someone cares.

Charles Davis, the Director of Student Affairs, wants to motivate the students to get involved in the local community.

“Being that the seniors are a population that has been affected a lot by COVID-19, we decided to show our love and appreciation to them,” Davis said.

The letters will be delivered to the residents of Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Friday, September 4 at 3 p.m.

