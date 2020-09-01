Thomasville football to unveil new defense this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomasville football is ready to open the season Friday night against Brooks County in an early-season test for both squads.

Last year, they were in the same region and Thomasville advanced to the semifinals while Brooks County advanced to the state title game.

Last season when they met in October, Thomasville upset then-#8 Brooks County.

Defensive lineman Deldrick Hill says they have a new defense this year, but he did not want to give away all of the secrets before kickoff.

“I don’t really say, but it’s really like a 3-4 hybrid. I’ll tell you that,” Hill said, keeping his cards to his chest. “They just want more leadership out of me, but for the most part it’s the same. It’s always been next-man-up for us. That’s what our whole program is based off of, ’Next man up.” Everybody is just ready to play.”

