Advertisement

Tropical Storm Nana develops in the Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Nana developed south of Jamaica around noon Tuesday as it aimed for Central America.
Tropical Storm Nana developed south of Jamaica around noon Tuesday as it aimed for Central America.(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm Nana developed in the Caribbean Sea around noon Tuesday as it aimed for Central America.

Maximum sustained winds were at 50 mph based on measurements from a U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center at 12:05 p.m. ET. Nana was moving west at 18 mph as it had a minimum central pressure of 1004 millibars. The storm was 120 miles southwest of Kingston, Jamaica. The storm looked more impressive on satellite imagery Tuesday with decent upper-level outflow on the western half of the storm along with convection becoming better organized closer to the center of circulation.

Satellite imagery of Tropical Storm Nana in the Caribbean Sea as of the noon hour Tuesday.
Satellite imagery of Tropical Storm Nana in the Caribbean Sea as of the noon hour Tuesday.(WCTV)

As a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the Southeast U.S., this will keep Nana moving westerly over the next couple of days. The official forecast has Nana becoming a hurricane before making landfall in or near Belize, Guatemala, or Honduras.

“The government of Belize has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the entire coast of Belize from north of Punta Barrios, Guatemala, northward to south of Chetumal, Mexico,” according to a 1 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Heavy rainfall is expected as the storm enters the region along with tropical-storm-force winds possible in the watch area by late Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

No direct impact from Nana is anticipated for the Big Bend and South Georgia. The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Nana.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob's Forecast: Sept. 1, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's Daybreak show.

Forecast

Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: September 1, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Weather

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: September 1, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Weather

Meteorological fall starts Tuesday, but what does that mean?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about the differences between meteorological fall and astronomical fall, as well as the change of September temperatures over time in Tallahassee.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorological fall starts Tuesday, but what is it?

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about the differences between meteorological fall and astronomical fall, as well as the change of September temperatures over time in Tallahassee.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: August 31, 2020

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, August 31.

Forecast

Rob’s Monday Morning Forecast: August 31, 2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020.

News

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: August 31, 2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020.

Forecast

Hannah’s Sunday, August 29th evening update

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT
There is a chance for showers and storms Monday morning. Not everyone will have a soggy start, but it’s a good idea to check the radar before heading out the door. Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon as well, with a few breaks in the clouds. The partly cloudy sky will allow temperatures to warm into the low 90s. The upper 80s are possible, where scattered showers pass through.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 30 - Morning Update

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
We have more showers and storms expected for Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and a check on the tropics.