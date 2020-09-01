Tropical Storm Nana develops in the Caribbean Sea

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm Nana developed in the Caribbean Sea around noon Tuesday as it aimed for Central America.

Maximum sustained winds were at 50 mph based on measurements from a U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center at 12:05 p.m. ET. Nana was moving west at 18 mph as it had a minimum central pressure of 1004 millibars. The storm was 120 miles southwest of Kingston, Jamaica. The storm looked more impressive on satellite imagery Tuesday with decent upper-level outflow on the western half of the storm along with convection becoming better organized closer to the center of circulation.

Satellite imagery of Tropical Storm Nana in the Caribbean Sea as of the noon hour Tuesday. (WCTV)

As a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the Southeast U.S., this will keep Nana moving westerly over the next couple of days. The official forecast has Nana becoming a hurricane before making landfall in or near Belize, Guatemala, or Honduras.

“The government of Belize has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the entire coast of Belize from north of Punta Barrios, Guatemala, northward to south of Chetumal, Mexico,” according to a 1 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Heavy rainfall is expected as the storm enters the region along with tropical-storm-force winds possible in the watch area by late Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

No direct impact from Nana is anticipated for the Big Bend and South Georgia. The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Nana.

