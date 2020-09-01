Tropical Storm Omar develops in the Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Depression Fifteen became Tropical Storm Omar Tuesday evening as it showed slight signs of strengthening.

Omar’s center of circulation was located 225 miles east of Cape Hatteras, N.C. with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph according to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It was moving east-northeast at 15 mph and will continue to move away from the United States and remain in the Atlantic Ocean based on the official forecast.

Satellite data - including scatterometer data from low-orbiting satellites - indicated that winds were in the tropical storm range Tuesday afternoon according to the National Hurricane Center’s discussion. Despite the increase in wind intensity, the storm remained under the influence of wind shear.

The official forecast has Omar going back to depression status by Thursday afternoon and staying out in the Atlantic. There is no threat to the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues to break records with respect to the count of named storms so far in the season.

“This makes Omar the 15th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and is the earliest 15th storm on record, besting the previous mark by about a week from Ophelia of 2005,” according to the NHC’s discussion.

There are six names left on the list before the NHC will have to use the Greek alphabet to name new tropical storms and hurricanes.

