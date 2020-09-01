Advertisement

US says it won’t join global effort to find COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine because it does not want to be constrained by multilateral groups like the World Health Organization.

The decision to go it alone, first reported by The Washington Post, follows the White House’s decision in early July to pull the United States out of the WHO. Trump claims the WHO is in need of reform and is heavily influenced by China.

Some nations have worked directly to secure supplies of vaccine, but others are pooling efforts to ensure success against a disease that has no geographical boundaries. More than 150 countries are setting up the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, or COVAX.

That cooperative effort, linked with the WHO, would allow nations to take advantage of a portfolio of potential vaccines to ensure their citizens are quickly covered by whichever ones are deemed effective. The WHO says even governments making deals with individual vaccine makers would benefit from joining COVAX because it would provide backup vaccines in case the ones being made through bilateral deals with manufacturers aren’t successful.

“The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere. “This president will spare no expense to ensure that any new vaccine maintains our own Food and Drug Administration’s gold standard for safety and efficacy, is thoroughly tested and saves lives.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

National

Tropical Storm Omar forms as Nana approaches Central America

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nana is the earliest 14th named storm on record, beating Nate, which formed on Sept. 6 in 2005. That’s according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.

News

Ecuadorian husband and wife officially become world’s oldest married couple

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sophie Lewis
With a combined 214 years and 358 days, Guinness World Records awarded them the certification of the oldest married couple in the world in August.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: September 1, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, September 1.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Movie Safety Guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's 11 p.m. weekend show.

News

City Commissioners say they’re hoping for charges in Saturday’s protest incident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Multiple City Commissioners say they want someone to be held accountable for Saturday’s incident in which a man brandished a gun during protests at the Old Capitol

News

Family who was shot at returning moving truck files suit against company, shopping plaza

Updated: 1 hours ago
The victims of that incident are now filing a lawsuit against the rental truck company and the owners of the property where it’s located.

News

City Commissioners say they’re hoping for charges in Saturday’s protest incident

Updated: 1 hours ago
Multiple City Commissioners say they want someone to be held accountable for Saturday’s incident in which a man brandished a gun during protests at the Old Capitol.

News

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: September 1, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, September 1.

Weather

Tropical Storm Omar develops in the Atlantic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Tropical Storm Omar is expected to stay out at sea, but it's already breaking records with respect to the named storm count so far this hurricane season.