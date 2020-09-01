Advertisement

‘We just feed off each other’: Samuel, Terry preparing for season by facing each other in practice

By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two of the top skill players for Florida State on the football field this year are both juniors; defensive back Asante Samuel, Jr. and wide receiver Tamorrion Terry.

The two battle each other at practice when the number ones go against each other.

Samuel says the battle makes both of them better.

“Me and terry go at it a lot,” Samuel said. “I think it makes us better. Sometimes he tells me what he’s seeing that I was doing wrong and sometimes I tell him what I saw that he was doing wrong. We just feed off each other. We just try to compete to the best of our abilities so that we can show everybody else that you still have to compete even though you’ve been here and you’ve did what you did, but you still have to go out here and work hard every day.”

Florida State opens the season September 12 at home against Georgia Tech.

