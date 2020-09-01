‘We’re like a family’: Brooks Co. High School available for support after student’s death

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still working to learn what led to a Friday morning shooting.

Officials say 17-year-old Cenquaz Perry was killed at an apartment complex on Barwick Road in Quitman.

Not only are students and staff dealing with such unprecedented times during the pandemic, but now, they’ve lost a cherished member of the Brooks County High School community.

“Our football coaching staff has already contacted the players over the weekend as they’re coping with the loss of their teammate,” Brian Law, Brooks County High School counselor, said.

Law said they will do everything they can to help students and staff process this tragic loss.

He said the football team is a close-knit group, so, after losing their teammate, it provides their players with extra support.

“We work very closely with our district student services department. They have a crisis team that’s on hand. Other school counselors in our district can come should we need them when students return,” Law said.

Individual and additional group counseling will also be provided.

As a small community, Law said teachers and administrators are available as needed to students even before the school year begins.

He said the district does a good job of coming together to support students during times like this.

“It’s a shock to us and a loss. Anytime you lose a student, you know it takes something out of your family, because like I said, we’re like a family,” said Law.

Law also said after students return next Tuesday, they plan to have a memorial for Perry.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.