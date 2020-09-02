Advertisement

Apalachee Elementary assistant principal reprimanded for Facebook post

The district informed Nikki Bradley of her new assignment at Killearn Lakes Elementary in a letter sent on August 31, five days after she made her inappropriate post.
The district informed Nikki Bradley of her new assignment at Killearn Lakes Elementary in a letter sent on August 31, five days after she made her inappropriate post.(Leon County Schools)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An assistant principal at Apalachee Elementary School has been reprimanded and reassigned to a new school after the district received multiple complaints about an inappropriate Facebook post she made, a Leon County Schools spokesperson confirmed to WCTV.

The district informed Nikki Bradley of her new assignment at Killearn Lakes Elementary in a letter sent on August 31, five days after she made her inappropriate post.

This is the message Bradley shared on her personal Facebook page:

“For a while now, I have felt like Ringmaster of the ****show. Today has done me in! I do not want to be ringmaster, someone come get the monkeys and all the circus friends.

#exhausted #goawaycovid #imgoingtobed”

“When your post was brought to my attention, I asked you to remove it and you did so immediately,” LCS Director of Elementary Schools Sue Kraul wrote. “However, it was seen and did create concern among the staff at your school and the community.”

LCS says Bradley’s post violated its code of ethics, which says educators are aware of keeping the respect and confidence of their students, parents, colleagues and other members of the community.

Bradley could face more punitive discipline if she breaks LCS policies, rules and directives again.

“I trust that this will serve as a learning opportunity for you and there will be no further issues,” Kraul wrote.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Settlement reached on utility hurricane costs

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jim Saunders | News Service of Florida
The Florida Public Service Commission is scheduled to consider the settlement during a Sept. 15 hearing.

Education

Miami-Dade Schools fending off cyberattacks in first week back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Shafer | CBSMiami
In a virtual meeting with School Board on Wednesday, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district was again hit with cyberattacks.

News

Bainbridge officers looking for missing 67-year-old man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
According to officers, David Davis was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on East River Road.

Crime

Jackson County deputies arrest 5 in drug bust, confiscate 22 pounds of marijuana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The sheriff’s office says it executed multiple search warrants at the same time in the Mt. Tabor community, leading to the arrest of one of Jackson County’s “most notorious” drug dealers.

Latest News

News

Family seeks justice after man killed outside Valdosta nightclub

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB News
Johnnie Malachi’s family say his goofy personality made him fun to be around, and he was outgoing and very loving. Now, they can’t believe he’s gone.

News

Rabies advisory issued for Leon County, health department says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
“This advisory is in response to recent interactions with wildlife and in two cases, aggressive wildlife,” the health department’s press release said.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 2, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from September 1, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 2, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 2, 2020

News

Morning Conversation: Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil

Updated: 6 hours ago
Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil addressed the new curfew, coronavirus at the jail and how LCSO's day-to-day operations changed with the pandemic.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 2, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.