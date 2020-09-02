Apalachee Elementary assistant principal reprimanded for Facebook post

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An assistant principal at Apalachee Elementary School has been reprimanded and reassigned to a new school after the district received multiple complaints about an inappropriate Facebook post she made, a Leon County Schools spokesperson confirmed to WCTV.

The district informed Nikki Bradley of her new assignment at Killearn Lakes Elementary in a letter sent on August 31, five days after she made her inappropriate post.

This is the message Bradley shared on her personal Facebook page:

“For a while now, I have felt like Ringmaster of the ****show. Today has done me in! I do not want to be ringmaster, someone come get the monkeys and all the circus friends.

#exhausted #goawaycovid #imgoingtobed”

“When your post was brought to my attention, I asked you to remove it and you did so immediately,” LCS Director of Elementary Schools Sue Kraul wrote. “However, it was seen and did create concern among the staff at your school and the community.”

LCS says Bradley’s post violated its code of ethics, which says educators are aware of keeping the respect and confidence of their students, parents, colleagues and other members of the community.

Bradley could face more punitive discipline if she breaks LCS policies, rules and directives again.

“I trust that this will serve as a learning opportunity for you and there will be no further issues,” Kraul wrote.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.