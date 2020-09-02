Bainbridge officers looking for missing 67-year-old man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Public Safety Department says it is looking for a missing 67-year-old man.

According to officers, David Davis was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on East River Road. Davis’ family told officers he is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. BPS says he was wearing black jeans, a green polo shirt and gray shoes.

Davis is partially blind and may be wearing black rim glasses with only one lens, BPS says.

“His family is concerned for his safety and stated that he needs medication that he doesn’t have with him,” BPS says.

BPS says if you see Davis, call 911 immediately.

