Advertisement

Bainbridge officers looking for missing 67-year-old man

According to officers, David Davis was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on East River Road.
According to officers, David Davis was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on East River Road.(Bainbridge Public Safety)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Public Safety Department says it is looking for a missing 67-year-old man.

According to officers, David Davis was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on East River Road. Davis’ family told officers he is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. BPS says he was wearing black jeans, a green polo shirt and gray shoes.

Davis is partially blind and may be wearing black rim glasses with only one lens, BPS says.

“His family is concerned for his safety and stated that he needs medication that he doesn’t have with him,” BPS says.

BPS says if you see Davis, call 911 immediately.

BOLO - MISSING PERSON Bainbridge Public Safety officers are searching for a 67 year old white male last seen at 12:30pm...

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Miami-Dade Schools fending off cyberattacks in first week back

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Shafer | CBSMiami
In a virtual meeting with School Board on Wednesday, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district was again hit with cyberattacks.

Crime

Jackson County deputies arrest 5 in drug bust, confiscate 22 pounds of marijuana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The sheriff’s office says it executed multiple search warrants at the same time in the Mt. Tabor community, leading to the arrest of one of Jackson County’s “most notorious” drug dealers.

News

Family seeks justice after man killed outside Valdosta nightclub

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB News
Johnnie Malachi’s family say his goofy personality made him fun to be around, and he was outgoing and very loving. Now, they can’t believe he’s gone.

News

Rabies advisory issued for Leon County, health department says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
“This advisory is in response to recent interactions with wildlife and in two cases, aggressive wildlife,” the health department’s press release said.

Latest News

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 2, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from September 1, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 2, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 2, 2020

News

Morning Conversation: Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil

Updated: 5 hours ago
Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil addressed the new curfew, coronavirus at the jail and how LCSO's day-to-day operations changed with the pandemic.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 2, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Forecast

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: Sept. 2, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

News

Gadsden County Cares Act portal now open for residents

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
Gadsden County residents and small business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible for financial assistance.