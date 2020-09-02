Advertisement

Coffee County man arrested for child molestation

A man was arrested on a child molestation charge on Monday, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
A man was arrested on a child molestation charge on Monday, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.(WCTV)
By WALB News 10
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested on a child molestation charge on Monday, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 5, Coffee County deputies were dispatched to a home on Donnie Harper Road about an assault. A woman told deputies that she had been out of town and had left her daughter at home with a man who also lived there, according to the sheriff’s office.

She told deputies that when she returned home, her daughter told her that the man had touched her inappropriately.

The man was not at the location when deputies arrived. The Criminal Investigation Division was notified and began an investigation. A forensic interview with the child was conducted on Aug. 6 at the Child Advocacy Center.

Detectives determined that Deshawn Lamar Washington was the alleged offender, and a warrant was obtained for child molestation, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, Washington, 24, turned himself in at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Washington was also charged with a probation violation.

Washington was denied bond and remains in the Coffee County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meter readers will not lose jobs despite ‘smart’ overhaul in Valdosta

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Amber Spradley
It’s out with the old and in with the new for 23,000 customers.

News

Tallahassee Police on scene of incident on Lake Bradford Road and Kissimmee Street

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an incident on Lake Bradford Road and Kissimmee Street.

News

Ecuadorian husband and wife officially become world’s oldest married couple

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sophie Lewis
With a combined 214 years and 358 days, Guinness World Records awarded them the certification of the oldest married couple in the world in August.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: September 1, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, September 1.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Movie Safety Guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's 11 p.m. weekend show.

News

City Commissioners say they’re hoping for charges in Saturday’s protest incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Multiple City Commissioners say they want someone to be held accountable for Saturday’s incident in which a man brandished a gun during protests at the Old Capitol

News

City Commissioners say they’re hoping for charges in Saturday’s protest incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
Multiple City Commissioners say they want someone to be held accountable for Saturday’s incident in which a man brandished a gun during protests at the Old Capitol.

News

Family who was shot at returning moving truck files suit against company, shopping plaza

Updated: 3 hours ago
The victims of that incident are now filing a lawsuit against the rental truck company and the owners of the property where it’s located.

News

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: September 1, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, September 1.

Weather

Tropical Storm Omar develops in the Atlantic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Tropical Storm Omar is expected to stay out at sea, but it's already breaking records with respect to the named storm count so far this hurricane season.