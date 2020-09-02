Coffee County man arrested for child molestation

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested on a child molestation charge on Monday, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 5, Coffee County deputies were dispatched to a home on Donnie Harper Road about an assault. A woman told deputies that she had been out of town and had left her daughter at home with a man who also lived there, according to the sheriff’s office.

She told deputies that when she returned home, her daughter told her that the man had touched her inappropriately.

The man was not at the location when deputies arrived. The Criminal Investigation Division was notified and began an investigation. A forensic interview with the child was conducted on Aug. 6 at the Child Advocacy Center.

Detectives determined that Deshawn Lamar Washington was the alleged offender, and a warrant was obtained for child molestation, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, Washington, 24, turned himself in at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Washington was also charged with a probation violation.

Washington was denied bond and remains in the Coffee County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

