Family seeks justice after man killed outside Valdosta nightclub

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family is seeking justice after a man was shot and killed this weekend outside a Valdosta nightclub.

Johnnie Malachi’s family say his goofy personality made him fun to be around, and he was outgoing and very loving. Now, they can’t believe he’s gone.

“Just to get a call that a sibling is gone, it hurts,” said Sha-Kai Copeland, one of Malachi’s siblings.

Tears flowed down her face as she recalled the night her only brother and youngest sibling passed away.

Copeland said she didn’t want to believe it. It took hours to process.

She said the three siblings were very close.

The family is originally from South Carolina. They moved to Valdosta when Malachi was in sixth grade. His parents said when he was in school, he played all types of sports and excelled when running in cross country.

“You expect your children have to bury you, not you bury your children,” said Rachel Malachi, Johnnie’s mother.

Rachel Malachi said that night, they got a knock on the door. Her brother told her to go to the hospital. There, they found out Johnnie had passed. She said her world was crushed.

“I have no thoughts, none. Just want to get the person who did it,” said Johnnie Malachi, the victim’s father.

His parents said they haven’t had the courage to visit the location where the shooting happened.

Ja-Nora Malachi, one of his sisters, did.

She said it gave her some sense of relief.

“I’m just gonna go with my heart, and my heart is telling me the bullet wasn’t meant for him, he was just there,” said Ja-Nora.

Ja-Nora said it was at around 12:30 a.m. when she had her last conversation with Johnnie. She said he asked her what she had to eat at home for when he got back from a night out.

The family hopes someone comes forward with information to help bring them closure.

“We need to stop. Black skin and blacks, it’s just getting crazy, and they are talking about black lives matter, I don’t understand, I really don’t,” said Johnnie’s father.

“We are killing ourselves too,” said Rachel.

“If you know anything or saw anything, it would really give us closure, because if you knew him and the type of person he was, you would want closure for him,” said Copeland.

