First Week of School: Perfecting the digital academy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As back-to-school enters its first week in Leon County, more than 15,000 students have opted to go virtual.

With those virtual students, some families have noticed some slight technical issues.

Many families understand, as Superintendent Rocky Hanna says, with all new things, it takes time to adjust. But, the question is: How is it being done?

While families are frustrated trying to navigate new technology and programs, they get this is a huge undertaking.

Leon County Schools say it’s 10-person help center took 700 calls on Monday, alone, which is close to five-percent of students who are virtually learning that experienced issues on day one.

By 10 a.m. Tuesday, LCS says more than 4,200 Zoom classes took place. For the most part, all students were logged in and learning.

“Every one of her students was able to remote in, except for one yesterday, and that was the vast majority of our classes. That is awesome,” Hanna said.

But, for one family of seven who are in the Digital Academy, they experienced issues with Zoom links, that were broken or not functioning, and passwords.

KaShauna Davis, the mother, says they emailed and called the help center.

“I was trying to be a little bit understanding because I know it is a new thing that they are doing, but I felt like they would give me a little bit more than ’keep trying,’” Davis said.

However, Davis’ kids did just that, and they say every day has been smoother.

The district is trying to work quickly, providing posts on social media to address main concerns, the proper way to log into Zoom and how to find new passwords.

“We were trying to do everything we could to make sure they would not miss out on any learning,” Davis said.

Davis understands it’s a big undertaking, but also hopes that technical issues don’t prevent her kids from fully participating in class, like those who are attending school in-person.

“I am definitely approaching it and I am trying to be understanding,” Davis continued. “It’s a new situation and, just, everybody to kind of be understanding and work as best as you can within the situation.”

Hanna says with 15,000 students online, there are tweaks that still need to be made, but all in all, they’re in a good place and hope to continue perfecting throughout the opening week.

“We have handed out over 6,500 devices that we will switch the CPU’s out,” Hanna said. “Just be patient, bear with us, and we will get you where you need to be.”

The Superintendent furthers that the district’s bandwidth is strong, at roughly 40%.

The help center is a 10-person crew who are returning calls and emails from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. That will continue running into this weekend.

