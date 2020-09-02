Gadsden County Cares Act

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County residents and small business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible for financial assistance.

Wednesday at 7 a.m., the county will open their CARES Act portal for residents to register for assistance.

CLICK HERE to go to the CARES Act portal for Gadsden County.

According to the website, eligible costs the CARES Act can cover are listed below:

Medical expenses related to COVID-19, e.g., testing, emergency medical response expenses, public telemedicine capabilities.

Public health expenses related to COVID-19, e.g., communication and enforcement, purchase and distribution of PPE, disinfection of public areas or facilities, public safety measures, quarantining individuals.

Payroll expenses not budgeted and for certain individuals whose services are substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to COVID-19.

Expenses of actions to facilitate compliance with COVID-19 for public health measures, e.g., food delivery to certain populations, improvement of telework capabilities for public employees, paid sick, medical and family leave under specific circumstances.

Expenses associated with the provision of economic support in connection with COVID-19, e.g., grants to small businesses, payroll support, unemployment costs if such costs will not be reimbursed by the federal government pursuant to the CARES Act or otherwise.

A list of assistance programs can be found below:

Small Business Assistance Program

Businesses with 1-15 FTE —$7,500

Businesses with 16-24 FTE— $15,000

Landlords with Delinquencies—$5,000

Home-based or GIG Business – $2,000

Businesses with 25-50 FTE- $25,000 (second tier if funding remains after small businesses)

Eligible Expenses: Rent, Mortgage, Utilities, Payroll, other expenses related to COVID 19

Residents Assistance Program

Household 5 or less— Up to $4,000

Household 6 or more- Up to $6,000

Minimum Eligibility Requirements:

Must reside in Gadsden County

Pay rent, mortgage or utilities for their primary residence in Gadsden County

The applicant or one other individual in the household has lost job or experienced a reduction in hours at work, or revenue due to COVID-19 (Adult with COVID-19 impact must be the applicant).

Be a U.S. Citizen or permanent legal resident (Adult applying for the assistance must be a U.S. Citizen or permanent legal resident).

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.