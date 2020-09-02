Advertisement

Gadsden County Commissioners vote to play football this fall

Gadsden County High School and Robert F. Munroe Academy are set to take the field after a 4-1 in favor of playing was taken by the Gadsden County Commission.
Gadsden County High School and Robert F. Munroe Academy are set to take the field after a 4-1 in favor of playing was taken by the Gadsden County Commission.
By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school football will be played in Gadsden County this fall.

Gadsden County High School and Robert F. Munroe Academy are set to take the field after a 4-1 in favor of playing was taken by the Gadsden County Commission.

Commissioner Brenda Holt was the lone opposing vote.

On August 28, the vote was tabled until September 1.

Munroe athletic director Kendal Weeks says he is happy about the decision.

”We’re going to admit four people per player,” Weeks said. “We have about 28 to 30 players on the roster. We also have some general admission seats, maybe 70. Our cheerleader parents will get a section as well. We tried to keep our families first. We want mom and dad to get to see there child play.”

Munroe is set to play a home game this Friday against St. John’s Country Day. Gadsden County will not play until September 18, when they’ll travel to Marianna.

