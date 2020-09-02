How to help Hurricane Laura victims
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As families return to a hurricane-ravaged Gulf Coast, the need for necessary food and supplies is overwhelming.
An historic Category 4 hurricane, Laura will go on record as the most powerful storm to ever make landfall in Louisiana.
The center of the storm passed over Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, hurling winds at speeds up to 175 mph, stronger than Hurricane Katrina, leaving brutal destruction in its wake.
There are several ways you can donate goods to families struggling in the aftermath.
Statewide
Louisiana Farm Bureau
To donate to the disaster relief fund, make checks payable to the Louisiana Farm Bureau Foundation Disaster Relief Fund and mail them to:
Louisiana Farm Bureau Foundation
Disaster Relief Fund
P.O. Box 95004
Baton Rouge, LA 70895-9004
To learn more, visit www.lafarmbureau.org or contact Ashley Stephens at 225-922-6201 or ashleys@lfbf.org, or Kyle McCann at 225-922-6202 or kylem@lfbf.org.
Ascension
Lamar Dixon Expo Center: 9039 S St Landry Ave. (Savoy Arena)
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 4
Ascension Baptist Church (13432 Airline Hwy., Gonzales)
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The last day for donations is Thursday, Sept. 3 at 12 p.m. Items needed include (not accepting clothes):
- Plastic totes
- Fans
- Batteries
- Work/vinyl gloves
- Garbage bags
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Ziplocs
- Extension cords
- Garden hoses
- Dehumidifiers
- Hammers
- Rubber boots
- N95 masks
- Box cutters
- Brooms/mops
- Lysol/Pine-sol
- Washing powder
- Clorox wipes
- Mold killer
- Bleach/vinegar
- 1 gallon pump sprayers
- 5 gallon buckets
- Rags/brushes
- Deodorant
- Soap
- Shampoo
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Hand sanitizer
- Baby wipes
- Bottled water
East Baton Rouge
WAFB/Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank
- Sept. 4 through 6
- Rouses Market
- Non-perishable food items needed
- Click here for more information, including Rouses drop-off locations
Healing Place Church
- 19202 Highland Rd.
- Monday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Baton Rouge General Foundation/Cajun Navy
Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Sept. 4
Donations can be dropped off at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus, located at 8490 Picardy Ave., Bldg. 100A (next to the circle driveway)
Supplies needed include:
- Water
- Diapers
- Trash bags
- Snacks
- Coolers/ice chests
- Feminine products
- Pet food
- Rubbermaid containers/totes
- Tarps
For more information, call 225-333-3860.
Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters
9000 Airline Hwy.
Tuesday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Items needed include:
- Bottled water
- Tarps
- Masks
- Gloves
- Blankets
- Cleaning products
- Toiletries
- Gently worn clothing items
- Non-perishable snacks
- School supplies
New Covenant Christian Center
6515 E. Myrtle Ave.
Tuesday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Items needed include:
- Bottled water
- Tarps
- Masks
- Gloves
- Blankets
- Cleaning products
- Toiletries
- Gently worn clothing items
- Non-perishable snacks
- School supplies
Redemption Life Fellowship Church
2400 Debra Dr., Baker
Tuesday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., donation collection resumes at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2
Items needed include:
Household Items
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Bleach
- Laundry detergent
- Vinegar
- Ropes/cord for laundry line/hanging clothes
- Clothespins
- Manual can openers
- Plastic utensils, cups, and paper plates
- Large garbage bags
- Hand sanitizer
- Handi-Wipes
- Mosquito repellent
- Disposable razors
- Hydrogen peroxide
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Shampoo
- Soap
- Band-Aids
- Mouthwash
- Shaving cream
- Baby wipes
- Plastic totes
- Mops and buckets
- Ziploc bags
- Bottled water
- Non-perishable food items
- Batteries (all types/sizes)
Building Materials
- Tarps (all sizes)
- Plywood (for boarding up windows)
- Tools (hammers, saws, etc.)
- Nails
- Roofing materials
- Mold killer
- Garden hoses
Other
- Window AC units
- Box fans
- Dehumidifiers
- Electrical extension cords
- Gasoline (5 g approved containers)
- Flashlights
- Regular, work, or vinyl gloves
- Face masks
- Rubber boots
Safety Solutions, LLC
2834 Fellsway Dr.
Tuesday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Items needed include:
- Bottled water
- Tarps
- Masks
- Gloves
- Blankets
- Cleaning products
- Toiletries
- Gently worn clothing items
- Non-perishable snacks
- School supplies
Livingston
Healing Place Church
- 569 Florida Ave. SW
- Monday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
