Advertisement

How to help Hurricane Laura victims

(NBC)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As families return to a hurricane-ravaged Gulf Coast, the need for necessary food and supplies is overwhelming.

An historic Category 4 hurricane, Laura will go on record as the most powerful storm to ever make landfall in Louisiana.

The center of the storm passed over Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, hurling winds at speeds up to 175 mph, stronger than Hurricane Katrina, leaving brutal destruction in its wake.

There are several ways you can donate goods to families struggling in the aftermath.

Statewide

Louisiana Farm Bureau

To donate to the disaster relief fund, make checks payable to the Louisiana Farm Bureau Foundation Disaster Relief Fund and mail them to:

Louisiana Farm Bureau Foundation

Disaster Relief Fund

P.O. Box 95004

Baton Rouge, LA 70895-9004

To learn more, visit www.lafarmbureau.org or contact Ashley Stephens at 225-922-6201 or ashleys@lfbf.org, or Kyle McCann at 225-922-6202 or kylem@lfbf.org.

Ascension

Lamar Dixon Expo Center: 9039 S St Landry Ave. (Savoy Arena)

  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 4

Ascension Baptist Church (13432 Airline Hwy., Gonzales)

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The last day for donations is Thursday, Sept. 3 at 12 p.m. Items needed include (not accepting clothes):

  • Plastic totes
  • Fans
  • Batteries
  • Work/vinyl gloves
  • Garbage bags
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • Ziplocs
  • Extension cords
  • Garden hoses
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Hammers
  • Rubber boots
  • N95 masks
  • Box cutters
  • Brooms/mops
  • Lysol/Pine-sol
  • Washing powder
  • Clorox wipes
  • Mold killer
  • Bleach/vinegar
  • 1 gallon pump sprayers
  • 5 gallon buckets
  • Rags/brushes
  • Deodorant
  • Soap
  • Shampoo
  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpaste
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Baby wipes
  • Bottled water

East Baton Rouge

WAFB/Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

  • Sept. 4 through 6
  • Rouses Market
  • Non-perishable food items needed
  • Click here for more information, including Rouses drop-off locations

Healing Place Church

  • 19202 Highland Rd.
  • Monday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Baton Rouge General Foundation/Cajun Navy

Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Sept. 4

Donations can be dropped off at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus, located at 8490 Picardy Ave., Bldg. 100A (next to the circle driveway)

Supplies needed include:

  • Water
  • Diapers
  • Trash bags
  • Snacks
  • Coolers/ice chests
  • Feminine products
  • Pet food
  • Rubbermaid containers/totes
  • Tarps

For more information, call 225-333-3860.

Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters

9000 Airline Hwy.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Items needed include:

  • Bottled water
  • Tarps
  • Masks
  • Gloves
  • Blankets
  • Cleaning products
  • Toiletries
  • Gently worn clothing items
  • Non-perishable snacks
  • School supplies

New Covenant Christian Center

6515 E. Myrtle Ave.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Items needed include:

  • Bottled water
  • Tarps
  • Masks
  • Gloves
  • Blankets
  • Cleaning products
  • Toiletries
  • Gently worn clothing items
  • Non-perishable snacks
  • School supplies

Redemption Life Fellowship Church

2400 Debra Dr., Baker

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., donation collection resumes at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2

Items needed include:

Household Items

  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • Bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Vinegar
  • Ropes/cord for laundry line/hanging clothes
  • Clothespins
  • Manual can openers
  • Plastic utensils, cups, and paper plates
  • Large garbage bags
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Handi-Wipes
  • Mosquito repellent
  • Disposable razors
  • Hydrogen peroxide
  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • Deodorant
  • Shampoo
  • Soap
  • Band-Aids
  • Mouthwash
  • Shaving cream
  • Baby wipes
  • Plastic totes
  • Mops and buckets
  • Ziploc bags
  • Bottled water
  • Non-perishable food items
  • Batteries (all types/sizes)

Building Materials

  • Tarps (all sizes)
  • Plywood (for boarding up windows)
  • Tools (hammers, saws, etc.)
  • Nails
  • Roofing materials
  • Mold killer
  • Garden hoses

Other

  • Window AC units
  • Box fans
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Electrical extension cords
  • Gasoline (5 g approved containers)
  • Flashlights
  • Regular, work, or vinyl gloves
  • Face masks
  • Rubber boots

Safety Solutions, LLC

2834 Fellsway Dr.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Items needed include:

  • Bottled water
  • Tarps
  • Masks
  • Gloves
  • Blankets
  • Cleaning products
  • Toiletries
  • Gently worn clothing items
  • Non-perishable snacks
  • School supplies

Livingston

Healing Place Church

  • 569 Florida Ave. SW
  • Monday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meter readers will not lose jobs despite ‘smart’ overhaul in Valdosta

Updated: 4 hours ago
It’s out with the old and in with the new for 23,000 customers.

News

First Week of School: Perfecting the digital academy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
As back-to-school enters its first week in Leon County, more than 15,000 students have opted to go virtual. With those virtual students, some families have noticed some slight technical issues.

FHSAA

New Normal: With infrastructure set for the future, Munroe ready to set sights on winning now

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Amid the changes and setbacks of the pandemic, the “new normal,” takes on a much more positive connotation for the Bobcats.

News

Meter readers will not lose jobs despite ‘smart’ overhaul in Valdosta

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
It’s out with the old and in with the new for 23,000 customers.

Latest News

News

Coffee County man arrested for child molestation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
A man was arrested on a child molestation charge on Monday, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Tallahassee Police: One dead after workplace accident on Lake Bradford Road

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Tallahassee Police Department says one person has died Tuesday after authorities responded to the scene of an injured person.

News

Ecuadorian husband and wife officially become world’s oldest married couple

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sophie Lewis
With a combined 214 years and 358 days, Guinness World Records awarded them the certification of the oldest married couple in the world in August.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: September 1, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, September 1.

News

COVID-19 Movie Safety Guidelines

Updated: 9 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's 11 p.m. weekend show.

News

City Commissioners say they’re hoping for charges in Saturday’s protest incident

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Multiple City Commissioners say they want someone to be held accountable for Saturday’s incident in which a man brandished a gun during protests at the Old Capitol