How to help Hurricane Laura victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As families return to a hurricane-ravaged Gulf Coast, the need for necessary food and supplies is overwhelming.

An historic Category 4 hurricane, Laura will go on record as the most powerful storm to ever make landfall in Louisiana.

The center of the storm passed over Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, hurling winds at speeds up to 175 mph, stronger than Hurricane Katrina, leaving brutal destruction in its wake.

There are several ways you can donate goods to families struggling in the aftermath.

Statewide

Louisiana Farm Bureau

To donate to the disaster relief fund, make checks payable to the Louisiana Farm Bureau Foundation Disaster Relief Fund and mail them to:

Louisiana Farm Bureau Foundation

Disaster Relief Fund

P.O. Box 95004

Baton Rouge, LA 70895-9004

To learn more, visit www.lafarmbureau.org or contact Ashley Stephens at 225-922-6201 or ashleys@lfbf.org, or Kyle McCann at 225-922-6202 or kylem@lfbf.org.

Ascension

Lamar Dixon Expo Center: 9039 S St Landry Ave. (Savoy Arena)

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 4

Ascension Baptist Church (13432 Airline Hwy., Gonzales)

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The last day for donations is Thursday, Sept. 3 at 12 p.m. Items needed include (not accepting clothes):

Plastic totes

Fans

Batteries

Work/vinyl gloves

Garbage bags

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Ziplocs

Extension cords

Garden hoses

Dehumidifiers

Hammers

Rubber boots

N95 masks

Box cutters

Brooms/mops

Lysol/Pine-sol

Washing powder

Clorox wipes

Mold killer

Bleach/vinegar

1 gallon pump sprayers

5 gallon buckets

Rags/brushes

Deodorant

Soap

Shampoo

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Hand sanitizer

Baby wipes

Bottled water

East Baton Rouge

WAFB/Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

Sept. 4 through 6

Rouses Market

Non-perishable food items needed

Click here for more information, including Rouses drop-off locations

Healing Place Church

19202 Highland Rd.

Monday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Baton Rouge General Foundation/Cajun Navy

Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Sept. 4

Donations can be dropped off at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus, located at 8490 Picardy Ave., Bldg. 100A (next to the circle driveway)

Supplies needed include:

Water

Diapers

Trash bags

Snacks

Coolers/ice chests

Feminine products

Pet food

Rubbermaid containers/totes

Tarps

For more information, call 225-333-3860.

Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters

9000 Airline Hwy.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Items needed include:

Bottled water

Tarps

Masks

Gloves

Blankets

Cleaning products

Toiletries

Gently worn clothing items

Non-perishable snacks

School supplies

New Covenant Christian Center

6515 E. Myrtle Ave.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Items needed include:

Bottled water

Tarps

Masks

Gloves

Blankets

Cleaning products

Toiletries

Gently worn clothing items

Non-perishable snacks

School supplies

Redemption Life Fellowship Church

2400 Debra Dr., Baker

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., donation collection resumes at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2

Items needed include:

Household Items

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Bleach

Laundry detergent

Vinegar

Ropes/cord for laundry line/hanging clothes

Clothespins

Manual can openers

Plastic utensils, cups, and paper plates

Large garbage bags

Hand sanitizer

Handi-Wipes

Mosquito repellent

Disposable razors

Hydrogen peroxide

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Deodorant

Shampoo

Soap

Band-Aids

Mouthwash

Shaving cream

Baby wipes

Plastic totes

Mops and buckets

Ziploc bags

Bottled water

Non-perishable food items

Batteries (all types/sizes)

Building Materials

Tarps (all sizes)

Plywood (for boarding up windows)

Tools (hammers, saws, etc.)

Nails

Roofing materials

Mold killer

Garden hoses

Other

Window AC units

Box fans

Dehumidifiers

Electrical extension cords

Gasoline (5 g approved containers)

Flashlights

Regular, work, or vinyl gloves

Face masks

Rubber boots

Safety Solutions, LLC

2834 Fellsway Dr.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Items needed include:

Bottled water

Tarps

Masks

Gloves

Blankets

Cleaning products

Toiletries

Gently worn clothing items

Non-perishable snacks

School supplies

Livingston

Healing Place Church

569 Florida Ave. SW

Monday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

