‘I’m looking forward to growing closer with my team’: Thomas County Central seniors happy to have season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Central volleyball team continues to improve after replacing the largest senior class in the program’s history.

Last year, 11 seniors graduated. This year, the team is continuing to get ready for the area tournament at the end of the year, which will ultimately decide whether or not they make the state tournament.

For seniors, like Makenna Maroney, they are just enjoying have a senior year.

”I’m looking forward to growing closer with my team, this team,” Maroney said. “I love this team. The girls are great and I love cutting up with them and having fun and playing volleyball with them. I trust them. I’m just looking forward to growing closer with them and winning some game this year.”

Thomas County Central will next take the floor to face Colquitt County on September 8.

