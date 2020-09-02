Jackson County deputies arrest 5 in drug bust, confiscate 22 pounds of marijuana

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested five men on Tuesday after deputies found 22 pounds of marijuana and “trafficking quantities” of cocaine while executing search warrants.

The sheriff’s office says it executed multiple search warrants at the same time in the Mt. Tabor community, leading to the arrest of one of Jackson County’s “most notorious” drug dealers.

The following men were arrested:

Erik Leronn Gammons, 38, charged with three counts of sale of controlled substance, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Darryl Dewayne Hayes, 35, charged with nine counts of sale of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm b a convicted felon

Roy Hilton Porter, 62, charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Ashley J. Smith, 37, arrested on warrants for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

Marcus Daughtry, 37, arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Not only did deputies find the marijuana and cocaine during the search, they also found crack cocaine paraphernalia, money and a gun, the press release said. Deputies also saw some of the suspects actively cooking crack cocaine while searching the area.

The sheriff’s office says it obtained the search warrants after its long-term investigation led to 14 individual arrest warrants being issued between Gammons, Hayes and Porter.

“The investigation was initiated as a result of numerous citizen complains and Crime Stopper tips,” the release said.

The investigation is still active, and the sheriff’s office says it expects to make more arrests.

If you have a tip for JCSO, give them a call at 850-482-9624 or call Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.