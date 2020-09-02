Advertisement

Jail time, fine possible for swimmers who disobey double red flags, according to new Franklin County ordinance

Double red flags posted at Saint George Island
Double red flags posted at Saint George Island(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Failing to follow flags now means big fines in Franklin County, where county commissioners have passed a new ordinance to get beachgoers to take warning flags more seriously.

The ordinance states anyone swimming in the water while a double red flag is flying will be asked to get out. If they didn’t they could face 60 days in jail or a $500 fine.

Commissioners passed the ordinance on Tuesday, exactly one week after volunteer firefighter Brian Smith died trying to save swimmers in dangerous water.

They say because of that tragedy, they needed to take action.

“Driving down the island now, they have the sign up and everything and it said absolutely no swimming, which I like that,” said Franklin County visitor Connie Smith. “When the red flag is up, you know. That’s great, I think.”

Connie and Faye Smith are two visitors to St. George Island that are taking the warning flags seriously, one thing local emergency officials want to see more.

“If you go in the water or you let your children go into the water, not only are you putting them in danger but you’re putting the first responders that are going to respond because someone is going to call,” said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith.

That’s the scenario that took the life of Smith a week ago, and why the Franklin County Commission is taking action against anyone who ignores the flags.

“Going forward, if there’s a double red flag, we’ll have deputies on the beach,” Sheriff Smith continued. “If they tell people to get out of the water and they don’t comply, they will be arrested.”

Those keeping feet in the sand, hoping it makes others heed the warnings.

“When it comes to the children and they don’t take it seriously enough. I mean, when there’s a red flag, beware of this ocean,” Faye said.

Families at St. George Island say the flags can be hard to notice and wish there were more. That’s the other big part of the ordinance; they want to add flags to public access points on the beach both on the island and throughout the county.

