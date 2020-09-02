Leon County dedicates Molar Express to Dr. Edward F. Zapert

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County dental clinic is recognizing the work and service of Dr. Edward F. Zapert.

Dr. Zapert, who passed away in July of 2019, served as the Dental Director of the Leon County Health Department for 30 years.

In honor of his work helping underserved children with free dental services, the Leon County Health Department’s dental clinic was renamed “The Dr. Edward F. Zapert Dental Clinic - The Molar Express.”

“He wanted to provide services for all the underserved children in our area which were not being served so that was his passion. So when he passed away we thought that would be the most fitting tribute for him was to name the clinic after him,” said Leslie Strickland, the office operation manager with FDOH.

Strickland says the dental clinic serves thousands of children and they will continue to honor Dr. Zapert’s legacy.

According to a Florida Department of Health press release, when Dr. Zapert became Dental Director in 1982, the dental clinic was located in a 1,024 square foot space, and staff included only one dental assistant and one dental health hygienist.

To serve more in the community, Dr. Zapert led efforts to relocate the dental clinic to a larger facility so more children could receive care.

The clinic is recognized as one of the largest public health dental facilities in the state of Florida

