Leon County Schools confirms first positive student COVID-19 case

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools has confirmed they have had their first student test positive COVID-19.

LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna made the announcement during a Facebook Live debrief on Wednesday afternoon.

Day 3 Back to School Update.

Posted by Leon County Schools on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

“When you have 15,000 children in school and 5,000 employees, and testing, we know from time to time, we are going to have individuals test positive,” Hanna said. He added that a positive student test is something that the district has been preparing for all summer long.

“We’re going to keep a close eye on what’s going on and make adjustments as necessary,” Hanna continued. “Do not send your child to school if you are awaiting test results.”

The positive case is a student at Swift Creek Middle School.

The district says they were notified at 11 a.m. and, within three hours, all of the Department of Health investigation was complete and the school community was alerted.

LCS says the health department has contacted anyone potentially exposed and has advised a course of action.

The district has previously had staff members at school test positive. Chiles High School has had three positive staff cases.

