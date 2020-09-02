Leon football to play home games on new turf at school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, good news has come rarely, especially in the sports world. However, the Leon High football team recently got some.

On Wednesday, Leon Athletic Director Mark Feely released the schedules for both the football and volleyball seasons, adding all home football games will be played at the high school in 2020, as opposed to playing at Gene Cox Stadium.

With concerns about limiting crowd size with the ongoing pandemic, the football team will get to play games on their brand new field turf.

Leon will play four home games this season and three on the road.

“You can go through that great goal post and it’ll get you excited as a player and a coach to have our home field be right outside our locker room and play,” Feely said. “Utilizing the turf for the first time, I think our kids are going to enjoy what we already have out there. It’s finished it’s ready and there exciting to play the season.”

The school tries to play one varsity game a year at the high school. The first home game will be against Rickards on September 25 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.