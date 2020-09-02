Advertisement

Lower rain chances through early weekend

GFS model showing a ridge of high pressure in the mid levels camped out over the Southeast, keeping rain chances low and temperatures above average.
By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a few rainy days in the Big Bend and South Georgia, the heat will be cranked up and the rain chances will be lowered for at least a few days.

At the surface, high pressure was centered over the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon with a northwest-to-westerly flow in most inland locations. In the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere, a ridge of high pressure was centered on the Southeast coastline in the Atlantic. The building high aloft is helping to add some warmer air aloft and keep a lid on rain chances.

This subsidence aloft will be camped out over the region through Sunday. The American GFS model has the ridge lingering in the region, but the European model brings a trough deeper into the Southeast by Sunday morning. Confidence in better rain chances Sunday is still low, but rain chances Thursday through Saturday will likely remain on the low side.

With the lower rain odds, high temperatures will be a little toasty. Highs inland will be in the middle 90s through Saturday. The max temperatures will be nearly five degrees above normal for Tallahassee, but likely not get close to the records held for those days (98 for Sept. 3, 99 for Sept. 4, 101 for Sept. 5). With the low-level moisture remaining high, heat indices could break into the triple digits over the next several days.

Stay cool and hydrated!

