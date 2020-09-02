Advertisement

Meter readers will not lose jobs despite ‘smart’ overhaul in Valdosta

Geraldine and Sam Herring check their new, recently-installed smart reader in their yard.
Geraldine and Sam Herring check their new, recently-installed smart reader in their yard.(WCTV)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Crews are working to replace all water meters throughout Valdosta with smart devices and covered installations on Mack and Berkley drives Tuesday.

It’s out with the old and in with the new for 23,000 customers.

“Once we have the old meter out, we will put in these new Diehl meters,” Ryan Henshaw said as he walked WCTV through the replacement process.

Henshaw has worked with Vanguard Utility Services, a meter installation company, for almost two decades. As project manager, he’s now working to install the city’s new ultrasonic technology.

With the Diehl meter, residents will now have access to an online customer portal where they can log in and track their household water usage in real-time, set conservation goals and program personalized alerts in the event of leaks, possible pipe-freezing incidents and vacation notifications.

“That’ll give all the customers access to all their information,” Henshaw said.

According to city spokesperson Ashlyn Johnson, switching out the meters only takes about 15 to 30 minutes.

“A lot of times, the customers won’t even know that they’re being installed because we do it so fast,” she said.

Customers Sam and Geraldine Herring didn’t even know their new smart technology was put into place until WCTV stopped by to ask them about it on Tuesday. They discovered it in the front yard of their home.

“This kind of hot, humid weather takes a lot of water out of the pool, and we’re having to replenish the water,” Sam said. “So with this new device, it’ll be great to be able to keep tabs on how much water we’re actually using before the bill gets here.”

The Herrings built their home together on Knob Hill road in 1993 and say over the last 27 years, they’ve had their fair share of water leaks.

They’ve dealt with spills on multiple occasions when tree-roots underneath their yard insisted on growing into pipes. Eventually, they were forced to remove all the trees from their lawn.

"Of course we didn't know it until the water bill came," Sam said.

Eventually, they were forced to remove all the trees from their lawn. But he says he’s glad he now has a way to keep an eye on the water levels.

The system will also allow city workers to read meter data remotely on an hourly basis, enabling them to track system leaks, reduce meter reading costs and provide immediate and transparent information to customers.

According to Johnson, workers will no longer need to travel to someone’s property to read their meter, but all meter-readers will remain on payroll.

“We will take those employees and put them in other positions within the utilities department once we have all these meters installed,” she said.

The city paid $9.5 million for this utility overhaul with Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax, or SPLOST, funds.

“It’ll be a really big improvement to customers because it’ll help them with efficiency and managing, budgeting throughout the month,” Johnson said. “So they’ll know exactly what their bill will be.”

Similar to how a mobile phone works, the wireless device will send data to an AT&T 5G cell tower and will then travel to the city.

Crews began their first route with 2,800 installations last Monday and expect to finish by the end of this week.

That includes the entire Woodvalley area, Gornto Road, Jerry Jones Drive, Eager Road, Country Club Drive, Norman Drive, North St Augustine Road neighborhoods, Louis Lane, Terrace Blvd, Mack Drive, Howell Brook Drive, Pinecrest Drive, Clyde Avenue, Newbern Street and Berkley Drive.

Next week, after Labor Day, they say they’ll start on the second route.

According to Johnson, the installation of the city’s total 23,000 smart meters will take about six months to complete.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

