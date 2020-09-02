Advertisement

Mobile Stat Lab vists Jefferson County to provide walk-up COVID-19 testing

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - A testing site on wheels arrived in Monticello Wednesday morning. The Stat Lab is a bus that has been traveling across Florida, providing COVID-19 testing.

Participants are swabbed and can expect test results within two to three days, quickly determining whether a patient needs to be quarantined.

“It’s one thing to quarantine for 14 days, if you’re only finding out 13 days after being tested. So being tested in the manner that we do it, it allows you to make the quickest medical decision possible,” Chevy Deacon, founder of Stat Lab Mobile, explained.

After this stop in Monticello, the Stat Lab made a stop in Greensville Wednesday afternoon.

