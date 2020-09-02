Advertisement

New Normal: With infrastructure set for the future, Munroe ready to set sights on winning now

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - During Joseph Gaddy’s one year at Munroe, he had plans for a revolution with the Bobcats. Now, one of his former assistants, Alex Lehky, is ready to make those plans a reality in his second year at the helm.

There’s a great chance you’ve heard plenty of coaches talk about the “new normal,” over the last few months, and Lehky is no exception.

But, amid the changes and setbacks of the pandemic, the “new normal,” takes on a much more positive connotation for the Bobcats.

Starting with the fact that there’s a lot more red jersey’s on the practice field than normal.

“When Coach Gaddy was here, he and I’s first year here, we looked around and I think we had 18 high schoolers and it’s really hard to operate, really hard to stay healthy doing that,” Lehky recalled. “And now, I think we’ve got 29-30 guys on our roster.”

It’s not just the roster that’s grown, it’s the entire Munroe operation, as the Bobcats start a middle school team for the very first time, giving more meaningful reps to the next generation.

“It’s really hard to foster a love for the sport that I love when young guys have to go up against kids that are two, three, four years older than them and get their tails kicked,” he said. “There’s no good way to develop if you’re getting beat on all the time and now it lets these kids come out and compete.”

As of now, Munroe is set to play a nine-game schedule this fall and, if Lehky’s upperclassmen have their way, they’ll have one more new normal at Munroe: The postseason.

“Our senior class has set the really high goal of making a playoff run and I can’t tell you the last time Munroe was in the playoffs but I know they’ll be disappointed if we don’t make a run in the playoffs, because that’s what our senior class has said they want to do,” Lehky said.

The Bobcats open the season on Friday at Corey Field against St. Johns Country Day.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

