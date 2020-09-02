Advertisement

Rabies advisory issued for Leon County, health department says

(KKTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has issued a county-wide rabies advisory.

“This advisory is in response to recent interactions with wildlife and in two cases, aggressive wildlife,” the health department’s press release said.

The department said the incidents, which involved a fox and two raccoons, happened on July 7, July 27 and August 23.

The advisory has to be county-wide because aggressive wildlife cannot be contained to one area, the department said.

Domestic animals are at risk if they’re not vaccinated.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is usually fatal to humans and warm-blooded animals, the release said. Rabies immunization and rabies-specific immune globulin are the only treatments for human exposure to rabies, the department said.

Leon County residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

  • Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter and uneaten pet food.
  • Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.
  • Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.
  • If you see a wild animal that appears to be in distress, contact Leon County Animal Control at (850) 606-5400.
  • Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.
  • Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Leon County Animal Control.
  • Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.
  • Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.
  • Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.
  • Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the DOH- Leon Environmental Health Division at (850) 895-8360.

For more information on rabies, head to the department of health’s website.

