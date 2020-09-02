Advertisement

Third Chiles employee tests positive for COVID-19

(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chiles High School Principal Joseph Burgess confirmed to WCTV another employee at the school has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an email sent to parents and staff on Tuesday, the employee was not at campus on Monday or Tuesday and Burgess says the employee did not have contact with students.

He adds that they are following protocols set by the CDC, Leon County Health Department and Leon County Schools.

“To be prepared, to have the best situations here on campus as far as how many kids are in class, making sure the kids have masks on, making sure that when we help the health department contact trace, we are ready,” Burgess said.

Burgess says this is the third employee who has tested positive for COVID-19. He says the employee will be quarantined at home until they are cleared to come back to work.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

News

