Attorney pleads guilty in Live Oak bribery scheme

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - An attorney accused of facilitating a bribe entered a guilty plea in federal court Thursday morning.

Court documents show former defense attorney Ernest Maloney Page admitted to conspiring with a high ranking official in the Live Oak State Attorney’s Office to reduce charges against his client, in exchange for a $20,000 discount on a new tractor.

Federal court documents show Page entered that guilty plea in Jacksonville’s federal court.

As part of the plea deal, Page agreed to cooperate fully and testify against others if needed.

The high-ranking official has not been named by federal prosecutors and has only been identified in court documents by his initials “J.S.”

Federal court records show Page was arrested and released on a $25,000 bond.

He faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

