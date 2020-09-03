Advertisement

Bulldogs look to finish strong in 2020

Suwannee opens play Friday vs. Santa Fe
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) -High School football teams are making the transition from training for the season to actual game preparation in the next few days.

Several NCFL teams will kick off this Friday, including The Suwannee Bulldogs, who welcome Santa Fe.

Suwannee is in search of a third straight trip to the Class 5A state playoffs. In order to make it happen, head coach Kyler Hall believes his Bulldogs will have to stay poised in close games.

“Our theme this year is overcome,” said Hall. “Last year we’d be in games and make a mistake, it wasn’t even a game decider, but we couldn’t overcome that penalty or the big play we gave up. We’ve got to do that this year.”

Among the leaders for Suwannee will be quarterback Jaquez Moore in his first year as starter. The Bulldogs also have to replace multiple starters on the offensive line.

