Advertisement

Colquitt man charged with concealing his grandmother’s death

(MGN photo)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT, Ga. (WCTV) - A 34-year-old man living with his grandmother in Colquitt was arrested Wednesday for concealing her death.

86-year-old Kittie Teel was found dead inside her home on Pine Street around noon.

According to authorities, she appeared to be deceased for an extended period of time.

Her grandson, Timothy Lemire, was taken into custody and charged with concealing the death of another, neglect of an elder person and cruelty to animals.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations assisted the Colquitt Police Department in the investigation.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Teel’s body Thursday. Those results are pending.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Lowndes top-prospect QB focused on more on team than individual successes

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
When the Lowndes Vikings return to the field this fall, fans will be treated to one of the top athletes in the nation in quarterback Jacurri Brown.

News

Franklin County sheriff denounces vandalism after Biden billboard is defaced

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Edan Schultz
Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith is asking for the public’s help cracking down on vandalism to political signs, after a billboard for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was defaced Wednesday night.

News

Two arrested after a baby dies and a toddler tests positive for narcotics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Lopez, 25, and Cheyanna Bury Schilling, 24, charging the pair with child neglect with bodily harm,

GHSA

Date, venue changed for season opener between Pelham, Mitchell County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
In a Facebook post, the school says the game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Centennial Stadium in Camilla, Georgia.

Latest News

News

Attorney pleads guilty in Live Oak bribery scheme

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Court documents show former defense attorney Ernest Maloney Page admitted to conspiring with a high ranking official in the Live Oak State Attorney’s Office to reduce charges against his client, in exchange for a $20,000 discount on a new tractor.

FHSAA

Former Florida High star Harrison traded to Cleveland

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Former Florida High standout Ronnie Harrison was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

Education

Leon Schools: Employee’s Facebook post “not meant to be divisive or hurtful”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The district informed Nikki Bradley of her new assignment at Killearn Lakes Elementary in a letter sent on August 31, five days after she made her inappropriate post.

News

Gov. DeSantis: We must “get to yes” on reopening Florida bars

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Edan Schultz
DeSantis made the comments in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon during a roundtable with bar and brewery owners.

News

Ox Bow Circle homicide suspect faces 5 new armed robbery charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Yuri Harris was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Missouri on Monday and will be brought back to Tallahassee to face charges.

News

Florida Supreme Court rejects death row inmate’s latest appeal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Donald Dillbeck was sentenced to death for the June 1990 murder of Faye Vann.