Colquitt man charged with concealing his grandmother’s death

COLQUITT, Ga. (WCTV) - A 34-year-old man living with his grandmother in Colquitt was arrested Wednesday for concealing her death.

86-year-old Kittie Teel was found dead inside her home on Pine Street around noon.

According to authorities, she appeared to be deceased for an extended period of time.

Her grandson, Timothy Lemire, was taken into custody and charged with concealing the death of another, neglect of an elder person and cruelty to animals.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations assisted the Colquitt Police Department in the investigation.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Teel’s body Thursday. Those results are pending.

