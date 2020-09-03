County Commission Chair discusses reasoning behind Leon County curfew

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County’s curfew goes into effect at 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday; it is currently scheduled to run through Tuesday, September 8.

County Commission Chair Bryan Desloge says civil unrest during Saturday’s protest at the Old Capitol is the primary reason for the curfew.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil requested the curfew.

“The incident that happened last weekend was unfortunate, but what we’re finding is that there are people on both sides of the equation, on the protesting side and the anti-protesting side that backchannel, are starting to make noise about, ‘Let’s raise the game a little bit here, let’s raise the ante a little bit,’ which makes everybody nervous,” said Commissioner Desloge.

The County’s proclamation says the decision comes “in light of the violence that has recently taken place at local protests, which have escalated in seriousness and the potential for bodily harm.”

“And I got the question, ‘Well it’s a daytime protest, why would you have a nighttime curfew?’ Well if you remember, we’ve had a number of pop-up parties over the last couple of months in gas stations and empty parking lots that have in some cases have resulted in a couple of shootings; we don’t want the two of those to collide,” said Desloge.

Local protesters tell WCTV they are not in favor of the curfew.

Dream Defenders of Tallahassee organizer Marie Rattigan says she believes the curfew is suppressing protesters.

“This incident cited to support the curfew was one altercation involving a gun, but the overwhelming amount of protests have been peaceful,” said Rattigan.

The Grand Jury convened on Monday in Leon County; the group will be reviewing three officer-involved shootings in 2020.

“This curfew was implemented because the City fears what could possibly happen after these verdicts come back,” said Rattigan. “They’re indicting the protesters, not the police.”

Desloge says although the timing of the curfew would cover those protests, that’s not the main reason it’s been implemented.

“At some point this week, there will be a grand jury that will make a decision, and if something happened as a result of that, this certainly wouldn’t hurt. That’s not the reason we did that,” he said.

Desloge cited the return of college students as another reason for the curfew, hoping to continue to slow the spread of COVID.

“There’s enough of a concern, and there’s enough of a feeling that there’s a threat, that we wanted to make sure we tamp that down as best as we could.”

He says leaders will review the curfew before it expires on Tuesday.

“We’ll look at it at the end of the weekend and decide, does it need to stay in place or not,” said Desloge. “I don’t think, when we first got into the mask mandate, when we first got into the shutdown with the pandemic, I think like a lot of people we thought it would be fairly short-lived. So I would expect a week, come up for air, see how it’s playing, and then make a decision.”

There are specific exemptions for the curfew.

“You have to have a reason to be out. If you’re on your way to work, if you’re on your way to the hospital, if you’re on your way to the doctor for any reason. You can walk your dog; there’s a reasonableness test here, but they have the ability to stop anybody after 11 or before 5,” said Desloge.

Desloge says although TPD and LCSO will have the “power to arrest,” both agencies say they are hoping for voluntary compliance from the community, similar to past curfews.

