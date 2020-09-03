Advertisement

County Commission Chair discusses reasoning behind Leon County curfew

Leon County's curfew will run from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. until Tuesday, September 8.
Leon County's curfew will run from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. until Tuesday, September 8.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County’s curfew goes into effect at 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday; it is currently scheduled to run through Tuesday, September 8.

County Commission Chair Bryan Desloge says civil unrest during Saturday’s protest at the Old Capitol is the primary reason for the curfew.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil requested the curfew.

“The incident that happened last weekend was unfortunate, but what we’re finding is that there are people on both sides of the equation, on the protesting side and the anti-protesting side that backchannel, are starting to make noise about, ‘Let’s raise the game a little bit here, let’s raise the ante a little bit,’ which makes everybody nervous,” said Commissioner Desloge.

The County’s proclamation says the decision comes “in light of the violence that has recently taken place at local protests, which have escalated in seriousness and the potential for bodily harm.”

“And I got the question, ‘Well it’s a daytime protest, why would you have a nighttime curfew?’ Well if you remember, we’ve had a number of pop-up parties over the last couple of months in gas stations and empty parking lots that have in some cases have resulted in a couple of shootings; we don’t want the two of those to collide,” said Desloge.

Local protesters tell WCTV they are not in favor of the curfew.

Dream Defenders of Tallahassee organizer Marie Rattigan says she believes the curfew is suppressing protesters.

“This incident cited to support the curfew was one altercation involving a gun, but the overwhelming amount of protests have been peaceful,” said Rattigan.

The Grand Jury convened on Monday in Leon County; the group will be reviewing three officer-involved shootings in 2020.

“This curfew was implemented because the City fears what could possibly happen after these verdicts come back,” said Rattigan. “They’re indicting the protesters, not the police.”

Desloge says although the timing of the curfew would cover those protests, that’s not the main reason it’s been implemented.

“At some point this week, there will be a grand jury that will make a decision, and if something happened as a result of that, this certainly wouldn’t hurt. That’s not the reason we did that,” he said.

Desloge cited the return of college students as another reason for the curfew, hoping to continue to slow the spread of COVID.

“There’s enough of a concern, and there’s enough of a feeling that there’s a threat, that we wanted to make sure we tamp that down as best as we could.”

He says leaders will review the curfew before it expires on Tuesday.

“We’ll look at it at the end of the weekend and decide, does it need to stay in place or not,” said Desloge. “I don’t think, when we first got into the mask mandate, when we first got into the shutdown with the pandemic, I think like a lot of people we thought it would be fairly short-lived. So I would expect a week, come up for air, see how it’s playing, and then make a decision.”

There are specific exemptions for the curfew.

“You have to have a reason to be out. If you’re on your way to work, if you’re on your way to the hospital, if you’re on your way to the doctor for any reason. You can walk your dog; there’s a reasonableness test here, but they have the ability to stop anybody after 11 or before 5,” said Desloge.

Desloge says although TPD and LCSO will have the “power to arrest,” both agencies say they are hoping for voluntary compliance from the community, similar to past curfews.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘I don’t think it’s that much to ask’: Students speak on Leon County curfew

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
With local protests and violence in recent weeks, many understand that while this curfew is only temporary, it is not known for certain if future restrictions could follow.

GHSA

Rules, guidelines in place for Valdosta’s season opener

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Morejon
If you’re planning on coming to watch the game, you must wear a mask, which will be required to be worn at all times.

News

Newborn baby dies in Panama City after being left in a car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.

GHSA

‘I’m looking forward to growing closer with my team’: Thomas County Central seniors happy to have season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Thomas County Central volleyball team continues to improve after replacing the largest senior class in the program’s history.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Leon County Schools confirms first positive student COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Leon County Schools has confirmed they have had their first student test positive COVID-19.

FHSAA

Gadsden County Commissioners vote to play football this fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
High school football will be played in Gadsden County this fall.

News

Leon County dedicates Molar Express to Dr. Edward F. Zapert

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
A Leon County dental clinic is recognizing the work and service of Dr. Edward F. Zapert.

Weather

Lower rain chances through early weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
With high pressure nearby, it will help to drag down rain chances but it will also help to keep things hot.

FHSAA

Leon football to play home games on new turf at school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
On Wednesday, Leon Athletic Director Mark Feely said all home football games for the Lions will be played at the high school in 2020, as opposed to playing at Gene Cox Stadium.

News

Mobile Stat Lab visits Jefferson County to provide walk-up COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
A testing site on wheels arrived in Monticello Wednesday morning. The Stat Lab is a bus that has been traveling across Florida, providing COVID-19 testing.